Nicole and David Tepper just changed the game off the field. Their foundation, the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation (DNTF), announced a record-shattering $10 million in grants to support food banks across North and South Carolina, Panthers reports.

This sweeping donation marks the largest single commitment in the organization’s history and comes at a time when food insecurity is surging across the region.

The money will go directly to 10 partner food banks, including Second Harvest branches in Metrolina, Southeast, and Northwest North Carolina, as well as organizations like MANNA Food Bank and the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Every grant will help plug the massive hole left by the government’s decision earlier this year to cancel the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, which had been keeping shelves stocked and families fed.

“When we learned of the growing strain on our partner food banks, it was important for us to respond and to do so quickly,” the Teppers said in a statement. “Our communities are facing a food crisis and each of these organizations are on the front lines addressing that basic need.”

The Teppers have quietly become some of the most impactful philanthropists in the Carolinas. While many know David as the owner of the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, the couple’s off-the-field work continues to grow in reach and urgency. Back in February, the Foundation announced $1.3 million in annual food-related grants. Last year, they donated $3 million to support the launch of “Hunger Hub,” a Charlotte-based food facility in collaboration with Nourish Up.

This week’s donation is a bold response to an increasingly dire problem. Across the Carolinas, food banks have been forced to stretch thin resources while seeing an uptick in demand. This funding ensures those efforts can continue without interruption.

Founded in 2020, the David & Nicole Tepper Foundation focuses on tackling food insecurity, education gaps, basic needs, and emergency relief through strategic, community-centered giving. Today’s announcement shows how serious they are about staying in the fight.