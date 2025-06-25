ESPN has made a major investment in the future of lacrosse and women’s sports. ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) have announced a new five-year media rights agreement that will begin in 2026 and includes a three percent investment stake in the PLL for ESPN, according to CNBC. The deal also includes all of the PLL properties, including their regular season, the draft, and the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL).

The first Championship Series featuring the WLL was a major success for both the league and ESPN, as the Boston Guard, led by former Boston College All-American Charlotte North, took home the first crown. ESPN viewership was up double-digits over the entirety of the event alongside multiple sold-out crowds, proving the WLL made an impact on women’s sports fans.

ESPN has already seen the benefits of having lacrosse in its repertoire of sports programming. Since the 2019 PLL season, ticket sales, ticket revenue, attendance, and sponsor dollars have all increased.

Furthermore, viewership of the Championship Game was up nine percent year-over-year. The PLL, which is in its seventh season currently, airs on ESPN+, with select games on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.

ESPN has also invested in women's lacrosse in the past, airing WPLL games before that league ceased operations in 2020 after two seasons.

Paul Rabil, PLL Co-Founder and President, spoke on the level of the commitment to lacrosse from ESPN.

“This partnership marks a historic moment for the PLL and WLL. ESPN’s renewed commitment, along with their investment, speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse,” Rabil said.

“Together, we’re not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we’re building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow – with equity, innovation, and access at the center.”

Paul’s brother, CEO Mike Rabil, added, “This renewed partnership with ESPN is a major milestone for the continued rise of both the PLL and WLL. It underscores the momentum behind both our men’s and women’s leagues and the demand from a growing, passionate fanbase — unlocking new opportunities for our players, partners, and fans alike.”

Regardless, this could be a major movement point for the women's game. With lacrosse joining the Olympics in 2028, this investment by ESPN could pay major dividends for women's lacrosse.

What is the Women's Lacrosse League (WLL)

The Maybelline Women's Lacrosse League launched in November of 2024, and is a subset of the PLL. Its founding was an attempt at finding a sustainable option for a women's professional lacrosse league, and WLL teams first took the field at the Championship Series at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia, in February 2025.

The Championship Series features both PLL and WLL teams playing in the six-on-six style, which will be featured in the Olympics. This was a continuation of work done by the league to further the women's game.

The PLL established the “Unleashed” program in 2020 and had an All-Star Game at the 2024 Championship series. Then last fall, Paul Rabin on Get Up, an ESPN program, announced five members of the U.S. National Team were the WLL’s first signings.

Overall, ESPN is making a major investment in the game of lacrosse. The major sports network has already reaped the benefits of investing in women's lacrosse, seeing the growth of the viewership of the NCAA Women's Lacrosse National Title game year over year. This investment in the PLL is also a further investment in women's sports, which could also continue to grow as lacrosse grows in the nation.