The Los Angeles Lakers just pulled off the biggest transaction in U.S. sports history, and Byron Scott couldn’t help but crack a smile at Boston’s expense.

On Wednesday, Jeanie Buss and the Buss family agreed to sell majority ownership of the Lakers to billionaire Mark Walter, the CEO of TWG Global. The deal places the franchise's valuation at a jaw-dropping $10 billion — nearly $4 billion more than the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion sale just a few months ago. Scott, a proud Laker through and through, let it be known he noticed the gap.

“That’s all that matters,” Scott said with a grin. “We topped them. We topped them! We beat them by $3.9 billion!”

Scott's words weren’t just banter. They echoed decades of a rivalry that extends far beyond the court. Having played 11 seasons for the Lakers and coached the team in the 2010s, Scott has seen every side of the Lakers-Celtics feud. So it’s no surprise he took the sale price as another W for L.A.

Still, he also shared genuine admiration for the Buss family’s legacy. “They’ve done it right for so many years,” he said, while calling the late Dr. Jerry Buss “the best owner I’ve ever seen in professional sports.” Though surprised by the decision, Scott acknowledged, “At the end of the day it is a business… and business is always in business to try to make money.”

The Next Chapter for the Purple and Gold

While Walter now controls the majority stake, the Buss family isn’t disappearing. They’ll retain just over 15% of the franchise and, more importantly, Jeanie Buss will remain in charge. As part of the agreement, she will continue serving as the team’s governor for at least the next several years. Walter, who already owns stakes in the Dodgers, Sparks, Chelsea FC, and a number of racing teams, fully supports this plan.

The sale marks a pivotal moment in Lakers history. But with Jeanie still steering the ship and one of the NBA's most passionate fanbases behind them, the franchise seems poised to build on its legendary foundation.

Meanwhile, Byron Scott and Laker Nation will enjoy this bragging right. Another banner? Maybe. But for now, a $3.9 billion flex will do.