Paige Bueckers continues to show that her rookie year is about more than basketball. The Dallas Wings guard just made a bold entrance into the fashion world, starring in the new Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 campaign, per Complex. For a player already averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 assists, and two steals per game, this moment adds another layer to her rising star status.

The campaign highlights a denim-forward collection set to release on July 10. It features co-branded takes on the Air Max 95, classic trucker jackets, and baggy jeans. Bueckers appears in a checkered button-up over a white tee, paired with timeless denim. She’s joined by rapper Larry June, NFL rookie Keon Coleman, and Kids of Immigrants cofounder Daniel Buezo.

In comments shared with Complex, Bueckers reflected on her love for denim and sneakers, recalling the first pair of jeans she ever fell for—tight, ripped, and a bit too short. She also cited old-school LeBrons and KDs as her sneaker starting point. As someone who's “been getting into fashion” recently, the Minnesota native called this campaign a dream opportunity.

A short video clip from the shoot shows her posted at a quiet street corner while a young boy on a bike delivers newspapers nearby. A husky sits by her side, adding a cool touch to the laid-back, nostalgic vibe.

Bueckers is Just Getting Started

Despite the Wings’ rough start this season, Bueckers has delivered big-time performances, leading all rookies and proving she belongs. Her mix of poise, creativity, and hustle has quickly earned respect across the league. With All-Star voting now underway, this campaign gives fans yet another reason to throw their support behind her.

The Levi’s x Nike moment is not just about denim and sneakers. It is about identity and impact. For Paige Bueckers, it marks the start of a new chapter where she owns every room she walks into, whether it's the tunnel, the gym, or the billboard.