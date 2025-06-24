Paige Bueckers continues to show that her rookie year is about more than basketball. The Dallas Wings guard just made a bold entrance into the fashion world, starring in the new Levi’s x Nike Air Max 95 campaign, per Complex. For a player already averaging 18.2 points, 5.9 assists, and two steals per game, this moment adds another layer to her rising star status.
The campaign highlights a denim-forward collection set to release on July 10. It features co-branded takes on the Air Max 95, classic trucker jackets, and baggy jeans. Bueckers appears in a checkered button-up over a white tee, paired with timeless denim. She’s joined by rapper Larry June, NFL rookie Keon Coleman, and Kids of Immigrants cofounder Daniel Buezo.
Paige Bueckers for Levi’s x Nike Collection 👖😮💨 @paigebueckers1 pic.twitter.com/XrRDGkdFAb
— JustFreshKicks (@JustFreshKicks) June 23, 2025
In comments shared with Complex, Bueckers reflected on her love for denim and sneakers, recalling the first pair of jeans she ever fell for—tight, ripped, and a bit too short. She also cited old-school LeBrons and KDs as her sneaker starting point. As someone who's "been getting into fashion" recently, the Minnesota native called this campaign a dream opportunity.
A short video clip from the shoot shows her posted at a quiet street corner while a young boy on a bike delivers newspapers nearby. A husky sits by her side, adding a cool touch to the laid-back, nostalgic vibe.
Bueckers is Just Getting Started
Despite the Wings’ rough start this season, Bueckers has delivered big-time performances, leading all rookies and proving she belongs. Her mix of poise, creativity, and hustle has quickly earned respect across the league. With All-Star voting now underway, this campaign gives fans yet another reason to throw their support behind her.
The Levi’s x Nike moment is not just about denim and sneakers. It is about identity and impact. For Paige Bueckers, it marks the start of a new chapter where she owns every room she walks into, whether it's the tunnel, the gym, or the billboard.