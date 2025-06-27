Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson are doing more than running a podcast. They are building a powerhouse. What began as All the Smoke, a basketball-focused show, has evolved into a full-scale sports media brand. Barnes called it “a tremendous blessing” while breaking down their latest moves on The Rich Eisen Show, AwfulAnnouncing reports.

Since parting ways with Showtime and briefly working with Meadowlark Media, the duo has found a long-term lane with DraftKings. That partnership has delivered major results. A seven-figure deal was signed, new platforms have launched, and the brand is now covering much more than basketball.

Barnes and Jackson rolled out All the Smoke: Fight earlier this year, tapping legends Roy Jones Jr. and Andre Ward to lead the boxing side. Football is next on the list. Barnes confirmed they are launching All the Smoke: Football, with a host expected to be announced soon.

“Obviously, we have verticals in basketball, which are doing well. We’re in the fight side. Football is coming,” Barnes said. “It’s such a tremendous blessing.”

Their expansion doesn’t stop at sports coverage. The pair launched All the Smoke Productions last year and have teamed up with major brands like Amazon and Netflix, recently working on the launch of Happy Gilmore 2. They have also sat down with high-profile guests such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Barry Bonds, helping the show climb to new heights in cultural influence.

Baseball, Golf, and a Growing Influence

Now, even Major League Baseball wants in. The league invited All the Smoke to next month’s All-Star Game in Atlanta. According to Barnes, MLB hopes to reach a broader, younger audience by working with media figures who already connect with that demographic.

“They want a little bit of our demographic,” Barnes explained, adding that he will be working with former Yankees ace C.C. Sabathia during the event. “I’m a huge baseball fan, so looking to really jump into that space.”

This move aligns with MLB’s recent strategy to push into new media territory. The league bought a stake in Jomboy Media earlier this month, signaling a wider effort to reach fans on the platforms and personalities they already follow. By teaming up with All the Smoke, MLB gains a connection to one of the most culturally relevant voices in sports media today.

Barnes also hinted at one more future move. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, golf as well.”

What began as a podcast is now a multi-sport media engine. Matt Barnes and Jackson are not just storytellers. They are tastemakers reshaping the sports conversation, one vertical at a time.