Adonis Spicer might not help athletes with their on-court production, but if they have any interests off the court, he's the right person for the job. Spicer owns his own public relations company called Spicer PR, and he wears many hats. He is a publicist and image consultant with his company, but he has been assisting athletes like Josh Okogie for over 20 years.

Spicer blends his love for sports, fashion, and entertainment by becoming the right-hand man for athletes in the other two sectors. He moved to New York at a young age to work with Dime Magazine, and his career took off once he began networking with some of the NBA's biggest stars.

Spicer planned to be a writer, but Dime moved him to the talent relations department, and his first photo shoot was with NBA Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade. That photo shoot led to opportunities with NBA greats Stephon Marbury and Dwight Howard.

It didn't take long for Spicer to find bigger opportunities, as he then started working for Damon Dash's entertainment lifestyle magazine. The doors opened for Spicer to work with celebrities in other walks of life, as he collaborated with John Legend, Ciara, Lenny Kravitz, and Usher.

The chance to work with some of the world's biggest stars made Spicer realize that his future in the industry was in this sector. He decided to branch out and start his own agency, which led to even more relationships.

When Spicer was a teenager, his brother owned a ticketing business in Indianapolis, which led to many connections with Indiana Pacers players. The list included Reggie Miller, Haywoode Workman, and Dale Davis. Workman became a close acquaintance with Spicer, and he would give him tickets to the games. Through that relationship, Spicer's love for sports grew.

Adonis Spicer is an integral part of many athletes' inner circles

Spicer has created an impressive roster of clients, including Josh Okogie, Jarred Vanderbilt, Duke Riley, Serge Ibaka, Josh Richardson, and Tyrod Taylor. Okogie has taken a serious interest in fashion during his time with Spicer, which has led to some interesting opportunities, including attending events for the Met Gala.

Spicer has another connection in the entertainment world, as he also works with Teyana Taylor, a host at the Met Gala event. When listening to Okogie talk about Spicer's influence on his life and career, it's easy to see why so many top celebrities trust the publicist to represent them.

“Adonis has been huge, man. He brought me into a world that I had no idea of,” Okogie told ClutchPoints. “I'm looking forward to continuing this relationship and meeting a lot more people and seeing the world.”

The respect between Spicer and his clients is mutual, as he also speaks glowingly of those relationships in his life. He desires to ensure that his clients have the most opportunities possible, and he takes pride in knowing that those celebrities can focus on their work while he handles the details behind the scenes.

“I love PR. 18 years in the business, all those people I assisted over the years,” Spicer explained. “I kind of learned to be nice to everybody; that's what it is. And be humble and listen.”

It's easy to get caught up in sports and entertainment, seeing athletes and celebrities as their performative selves. However, the reality is that without a team working behind them, it wouldn't all work. In the PR industry, Adonis Spicer is one of the best.