Steve Kerr has transformed from a successful NBA champion as a player into a championship-winning coach. He has led the Warriors to four NBA championships. As a result, it isn't surprising that he's currently tasked to coach the Team USA squad in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics.

But despite his winning history, Kerr has also made some strange decisions as a tactician. Let's take a look at the 10 most questionable coaching moves made by Steve Kerr.

1. Benching 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum in the Olympic opener

Kerr may have coached Team USA to a victory in its Olympic opener against Serbia. However, the Warriors head coach received some heat for not playing 2024 NBA champion Jayson Tatum in the runaway blowout 110-84 win.

Although every point matters in FIBA play, a lot of basketball fans know that a healthy Tatum could've easily contributed in garbage minutes. After the game, Kerr revealed to the media that he felt like an “idiot.” However, Kerr again benched Tatum against Serbia in the rematch in the semifinals, which Team USA had to rally to win in dramatic fashion.

2. Initially planning to have Anthony Edwards come off the bench

In Kerr's Team USA head-coaching debut, the four-time NBA champion coach couldn't get many elite players to play at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, he did draw Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards.

Surprisingly, despite Edwards being clearly the superstar of the team, Kerr was originally planning to have him come off the bench. In hilarious fashion, Edwards disagreed and eventually proved why he was clearly a starter.

3. Going small ball against Lithuania

Lithuania certainly manhandled Team USA at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Using their size, Jonas Valanciunas and crew bullied their way to the paint by taking advantages of mismatches.

The game saw Kerr failing to adjust by continuing to stick to his small-ball system, which eventually bit them. Despite having a seven-foot Walker Kessler at his disposal, the multi-titled player-turned-coach opted to glue the Jazz center to the bench.

4. Drafting James Wiseman

At the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors had a chance to inject some youth into their roster to rejuvenate the Warriors dynasty. Standing at 7-feet tall, they opted to draft James Wiseman, who was considered a project.

However, Wiseman wouldn't blossom into a lottery pick, eventually leading the Warriors to trade him to Detroit. It's easily one of the most questionable moves by the Warriors that was supported by Kerr.

5. Benching Stephen Curry in a 114-110 loss against the Timberwolves

The Warriors were in a neck-and-neck game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Kerr's decision to rest his best superstar Stephen Curry in the fourth quarter ultimately raised some eyebrows.

On that night, Curry only totaled 30 minutes of playing time. Although the 2022 NBA Finals MVP still erupted for 31 points, his fourth-quarter absence played a role in preventing a Warriors victory.

6. Not starting Kevin Durant in the Olympics

Kevin Durant is arguably the best player in a Team USA uniform, considering he is the all-time Olympic scoring leader among USA players. But while KD is elite in FIBA play, Kerr is opting to have Durant come off the bench instead. Although this could be beneficial for Durant's health concerns, it's still mind-blowing to have the Team USA GOAT as the Sixth Man.

7. Putting Jonathan Kuminga on the bench in a 130-127 loss to the Nuggets

It definitely stung for Warriors fans when the Denver Nuggets pulled off a 130-127 victory. In that game, it was Jonathan Kuminga who was making the right plays by scoring 16 points to keep the Warriors in the game.

Surprisingly, Kerr made the decision to bench his promising prospect in the last 18 minutes of the game, paving the way for a Nuggets victory. It's safe to say that fans were just as upset as Kuminga about Kerr's decision.

8. Having Moses Moody out of the Warriors rotation

Another Warriors youngster that's taken some damage under Kerr is Moses Moody. Like Kuminga, the former 14th-overall pick has also shown signs of promise in limited minutes, prompting fans to let Kerr give him more playing time.

However, although the Warriors' head coach has expressed his admiration for the former first-round draft pick, Kerr only puts him in the rotation if there are major injuries to his main guns.

9. Not calling a time out against the Sacramento Kings

With the Warriors and Kings battling out in the clutch, Kerr had one final timeout at his disposal to control the tempo of the game. However, Kerr chose not to use his final timeout, leading to a Stephen Curry in the final possession to give the Kings a one-point victory.

10. Benching a healthy NBA MVP in the Olympics

Another controversial benching decision made by Kerr was no other than 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid. Despite being healthy to play against South Sudan, Embiid registered a DNP. It's worth noting that USA destroyed South Sudan 103-86. Any basketball fan would agree that benching a healthy NBA MVP was quite ridiculous.