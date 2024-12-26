NBA players certainly love to dress up before the game. While there isn't exactly a direct correlation to performance on how a player dresses, there's no doubt that a player's gameday drip usually gets some attention.

Although some players prefer to dress in a formal attire, others like to make bold fashion choices that comes out of the ordinary. Here is a closer look at 10 NBA players with the craziest pregame outfits.

1. Russell Westbrook dress

It's not common to see guys wear a dress or a kilt, unless you're in Scotland. Nonetheless, Russell Westbrook is the king of gameday outfits for a reason.

The former NBA MVP has often turned heads with his bold fashion choices before the game. However, not a lot can top this one here. Whether you like it or not, Westbrook managed to average triple-doubles in several seasons, and you can't argue that.

2. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma has never been shy about what he says and apparently what he wears. Oddly enough, during the 2021-2022 season, the NBA champion wore an oversized pink sweater before the game capped off by a bun hat. Just by looking at the replies, basketball fans ultimately roasted Kuzma. Then again, it's worth wondering what Kuzma was inspired by to bring out this drip.

3. Nick Young

Any professional would know how to dress appropriately when going to work. As a result, this made Nick Young's pregame outfit so wild. The NBA champion arrived at work in his sleeping attire, highlighted by a robe and boxer shorts.

While we all know Young loves to ball and chill, it's safe to say that he took it to another level, and before a playoff game at that. Young even received a call from the league office for his fashion choice.

4. Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was a key player for the Denver Nuggets' championship run in 2023. But while he was a great Nuggets player, most would agree that he'd make a terrible cowboy.

In a cowboy attire coupled with the shorts to match, even former teammate Kentavious Caldwell-Pope wasn't agreeing with Brown's fashion statement. His new teammate Tyrese Haliburton agreed to it, but just halfway through. Nonetheless, Brown informed everybody to get used to it.

On Christmas Day, it's only natural for James Harden to bring out the Christmas colors to feel the season. However, The Beard might have taken it a bit too far. In 2022 NBA Christmas Day, Harden covered himself up so much for his costume. While his fashion choice was questionable at least, certainly, a lot of basketball fans also felt some Monster Inc. vibes.

Standing at 7'4, there's no question that Victor Wembanyama attracts some attention with his imposing frame. Nonetheless, he did pull off an interesting outfit in 2024. Despite wearing a leather jacket coupled with a mask, it looked like the NBA Rookie of the Year was giving a nod to The Riddler. Moreover, carrying a Stephen King novel was a nice little touch to his get-up.

7. Jordan Clarkson

Another player that often makes bold fashion choices is Jordan Clarkson. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year also likes to turn heads with his gameday drips. In a November game, Clarkson even dressed what seems to be a pirate's attire. Unfortunately, he didn't exactly have a fan in NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, who said that Halloween was already over.

When guys wear suits, there's often a coat, dress shirt, a tie, and some pants. However, given that LeBron James is The King, he can certainly dress anyway he wants to. Back in 2018, James brought out a unique fashion statement that saw him wear a suit and tie but in shorts. It's certainly a bold move that even made NBA rival Draymond Green copy the fashion statement.

9. Stephen Curry

If you like The Matrix, then you'll certainly love this. It's not exactly clear what Stephen Curry was trying to replicate with his fashion statement. Nonetheless, a he certainly looked ready for some action in his pregame outfit. It's only fitting for the best shooter in the world to showcase a drip that justifies his elite game.

Showing some resemblance to the animated cartoon Gru from Despicable Me, Nikola Jokic listened to his fans and decided to dress like Gru in 2024. With an outfit like that, it really looked like Jokic was going after the moon in the craziest means. Given that he has such an unorthodox game as The Joker, Gru was also a villainous character with a comedic sense.