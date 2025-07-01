Anthony Richardson is not guaranteed to be the starter under center for the Indianapolis Colts. Richardson is a great athlete, but the consistency has not been there, and he has not been able to stay healthy, as he is already dealing with a shoulder injury at minicamp. Daniel Jones joining the Colts also makes this a real competition.

Richardson was on thin ice coming into this season, but to make matters worse, he has been dealing with a shoulder injury since mandatory minicamp started, sidelining him and giving all first-team reps up to this point to Daniel Jones. Peyton Manning was on the Pat McAfee show on Monday and gave his take on the current quarterback situation in Indianapolis.

He elaborated on it all and even said he's familiar with them due to the Manning Passing Academy: “I know all those quarterbacks, speaking of the Manning Passing Academy, Anthony came, Daniel came, Riley Leonard came. So you get to know all of them. You pull for all of them, and look, I think competition can be good. I know that's what Shane and Chris are looking for this competition to push both those guys, and hopefully whoever comes out as the starter is opening the season with a little swag and a little bit of edge because he just won a tough quarterback competition.”

He also said, “Certainly, with Anthony being injured, you know that's tough and frustrating. I know he wants to be out there throwing with his receivers today, and it's a little bit of a test of patience there. And with him being injured, that gives Daniel more repetitions.”

Article Continues Below

Manning's opinion means a lot in Colts circles, but he was very diplomatic about the discussion surrounding what Indianapolis should do moving forward under center.

Anthony Richardson is in his third full season with the Colts. In the previous two seasons, he had them cut short due to injury, and before then, he was not doing much that was impressive. For example, in 11 games last season, he had 1,812 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 47.7% completion percentage.

Jones parted ways with the New York Giants last season after his inconsistent play reached a fever pitch. After a brief stint with the Minnesota Vikings near the end of last season, he signed a one-year $14 million deal with Indianapolis, giving competition to Richardson.

It remains to be seen who will start for the Colts in Week 1, but all signs point to Jones due to his availability. We still do not know when Richardson will be back.