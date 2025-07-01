One of the Detroit Pistons’ early NBA free agency plans was but on hold for the time being as free agent guard Malik Beasley was recently named as a target in a league investigation into potential gambling. While Beasley has not been charged with any crime at this point, it appears as if the Pistons acted quickly in free agency on the wing with Caris LeVert.

Caris LeVert and the Pistons agreed to a two-year contract in free agency, as per ClutchPoints’ NBA insider Brett Siegel. LeVert had finished last season with the Atlanta Hawks via trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers during last season’s trade deadline. The No. 20 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, LeVert is a potential replacement for Beasley should things not work out.

After joining the Hawks around midseason, LeVert appeared in 26 games at a little over 26 minutes per game. He averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists with splits of 48.2 percent shooting from the field, 33.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

For the past couple of seasons, LeVert has been a solid scoring option for teams off the bench, and that’s a likely role he’ll play for the Pistons. He’s averaged double digits in scoring in all but his rookie year in the NBA. His career-high in points per game came during the 2020-21 season when he played for the Indiana Pacers averaging 20.7 points.

In addition to the Hawks, Cavaliers and Pacers, LeVert has also played for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets originally drafted LeVert, and he played there for about four and a half seasons before being traded to the Pacers.

Agreeing to terms with LeVert wasn’t the only move the Pistons made in the early goings of the free agency negotiation period. The Pistons also agreed to re-sign Paul Reed on a two-year deal worth $11 million.