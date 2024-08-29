NBA trades are some of the most exciting events in the NBA. They have the potential to shift the NBA championship race. While it's safe to say that most trades have winners and losers, there are rare occasions when all the parties involved in a trade benefit from the deal. Let's take a look at 10 NBA trades that benefitted all teams involved.

Sacramento Kings – Indiana Pacers (Feb. 08, 2022)

Kings receive: Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday, and a first-round draft pick

Pacers receive: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson

Given the amount of young talent in this trade, both teams would benefit in their own way. Haliburton became the franchise player for the Indiana Pacers, leading them to the Finals of the inaugural NBA Cup. On the other hand, Sabonis gave the Kings another All-Star-caliber player alongside De'Aaron Fox, helping the team end their 16-year-long playoff drought.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Los Angeles Clippers (July 10, 2019)

Clippers receive: Paul George

Thunder receive: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, and seven first-round picks

With Kawhi Leonard landing in Los Angeles, his first request was to bring Paul George to the Clippers. As a result, the Clippers gave away their young core to land PG in Los Angeles, forming a dynamic duo. After that, Leonard and PG turned the Clippers into legitimate title contenders after the Lob City era.

On the other hand, the Thunder managed to get SGA, who's now the face of the franchise. With the Thunder, SGA became an All-Star-caliber guard, leading the Thunder to the top position in the Western Conference in the 2023-24 season. Furthermore, the Thunder also used one of the draft picks to get current starter Jalen Williams.

Dallas Mavericks – Atlanta Hawks (June 21, 2018)

Mavericks receive: Luka Doncic

Hawks receive: Trae Young and Cam Reddish

Although both Trae Young and Luka Doncic have proven to everyone they have what it takes to lead a franchise, a lot of basketball fans will agree that the Hawks should've used their pick to get Doncic and keep him. Nevertheless, both teams managed to benefit from the trade. Both players have led their respective teams to the playoffs in competitive campaigns.

New York Knicks – Denver Nuggets (Feb. 22, 2011)

Knicks receive: Carmelo Anthony, Chauncey Billups, Shelden Williams, Anthony Carter, Renaldo Balkman, and Corey Brewer

Nuggets receive: Wilson Chandler, Raymond Felton, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, Kosta Koufos, two second-round picks, first-round pick, and cash

When Carmelo Anthony moved to New York, Madison Square Garden finally had a franchise player to cheer for. But in the process, the Denver Nuggets basically surrendered their promising core. With Melo and Amar'e Stoudemire, the Knicks became a competitive squad in the Eastern Conference for a handful of seasons.

On the other hand, the Nuggets did manage to post a franchise record 57 wins in the 2012-13 season. Wilson Chandler, Danilo Gallinari, Timofey Mozgov, and Kosta Koufous were on that team.

But more importantly, the Nuggets also used the first-round pick to draft Jamal Murray. Murray helped the Nuggets win its first NBA championship, currently serving as the perfect star to pair alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Los Angeles Lakers – Charlotte Hornets (July 11, 1996)

Lakers receive: Kobe Bryant

Hornets receive: Vlade Divac

It's well-known how important the late Kobe Bryant was to the Los Angeles Lakers. He helped the franchise win five NBA championships. The Lakers got Bryant in the 1996 NBA Draft after giving up Vlade Divac in a trade. The All-Star big man however, played an instrumental role in giving the Charlotte Hornets two of the winningest seasons in franchise history.

Oklahoma City Thunder – Indiana Pacers (June 24, 2016)

Thunder receive: Paul George

Pacers receive: Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo

While Paul George headlined the trade, which allowed the Oklahoma City Thunder two more playoff appearances under Russell Westbrook, the deal also benefitted the Pacers. The Pacers enjoyed the rise of Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis, both of whom would become All-Stars. Furthermore, they also helped the squad become a legitimate threat in the East.

Los Angeles Lakers – Memphis Grizzlies (Feb. 1, 2008)

Lakers receive: Pau Gasol and second-round draft pick

Memphis receive: Marc Gasol, Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, and two first-round draft picks

In a trade that involved the Gasol brothers, it turned out to be a win-win situation for both teams. Pau Gasol played an instrumental role in helping the Lakers secure two-straight NBA championships. On the other hand, Marc was the face of the franchise that helped the Memphis Grizzlies have their most competitive run in franchise history.

New York Knicks – Chicago Bulls (June 28, 1988)

Bulls receive: Bill Cartwright, a first-round draft pick, and a third-round draft pick

Knicks receive: Charles Oakley, a first-round draft pick, and a third-round draft pick

The Chicago Bulls and the Knicks decided to swap All-Star big men to fit their respective rosters. With the swap, both teams turned out to be relatively successful. The Knicks emerged as a legitimate contender in the East.

On the other hand, Cartwright helped the Bulls win three NBA championships. Furthermore, one of the draft picks that the Bulls received turned out to be four-time NBA champion Will Perdue.

Los Angeles Lakers – Miami Heat (July 14, 2004)

Heat receive: Shaquille O'Neal

Lakers receive: Caron Butler, Brian Grant, a first-round draft pick, and a second-round draft pick

A heartbreaking deal for Lakers fans, O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat, where he won his fourth NBA championship. In return, the Lakers labored for several seasons until returning to the Finals stage for three-straight years.

However, the Purple and Gold didn't go home in buckets when giving up Shaq. They managed to get Lamar Odom and a first-round pick that turned out to be Jordan Farmar. Both players played crucial roles in helping the Lakers win back-to-back NBA championships.

Toronto Raptors – New York Knicks (Dec. 30, 2023)

Knicks receive: OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn

Raptors receive: R.J. Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round draft pick

In terms of talent, personnel, and fit, both teams mutually benefitted from this recent NBA trade. OG Anunoby made a positive impact for the Knicks, a team that made waves in the Eastern Conference alongside its promising duo of Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

On the other hand, Barrett has felt at home playing for his home city, giving the Raptors a star to build around after the departure of Pascal Siakam.