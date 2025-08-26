Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander fell to third in ESPN’s MVP preseason poll ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. As Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder return as defending champions, the returning MVP of both last year’s regular season and the NBA Finals, trails Denver Nuggets All-Star Nikola Jokic and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic in the four-lettered network’s latest poll.

Gilgeous-Alexander landing in third comes as a surprise, per ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne.

“Either voter fatigue wears off quickly, or voters were very impressed by Nikola Jokic’s head-to-head battle with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the second round of the 2025 playoffs,” Shelbourne said. “The three-time MVP came in as a heavy favorite to win for a fourth time in our preseason survey, almost doubling the votes for SGA to repeat. Voters also seemed to be impressed by Luka Doncic’s offseason transformation as the svelte version of the Los Angeles Lakers point guard came in second in early voting.

“Team success always plays a factor in voting, which is probably why SGA has slipped to third here. In other words, he already elevated the Thunder to a championship level and was recognized as the MVP for doing it. But what if there’s even another level for him — and the youngest championship team in decades — to reach?”

Many fans are anticipating a tremendous bounce-back season for Doncic, whose body transformation headlined the summer, coming off an injury-riddled campaign and his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic seemingly has a lot to prove, while Jokic and the Nuggets pushed the Thunder to the brink of elimination in Game 7 of last year’s Western Conference semifinals.

With key offseason moves, such as trading Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson, and Dario Saric for veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, and signing Bruce Brown, the Nuggets are a deeper team than they were last season.

Allen Iverson on Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

While Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was highly praised for his incredible season, capped off by a championship, one aspect stood out the most. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson called Gilgeous-Alexander the best player. Iverson said it over the summer at a kids’ camp, per the No Flukes Foundation.

“You have to practice to become whatever you’re trying to become in life,” Iverson said. “You think Shai didn’t practice to become the MVP, best player in the world? You have to practice.”

We’ll see if Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished runner-up to Jokic in 2023-24, can finish in the MVP conversation for a third season in a row.