Just when it seemed like Malik Beasley was out of the woods from his gambling investigation and able to resume his NBA career, the recent Detroit Pistons sharpshooter is still awaiting final word on this case. Although he is no longer a target in this investigation, Beasley is still a subject, according to Front Office Sports.

Although a gray area still exists regarding whether Beasley has any connection to the finer details of the investigation, his status as a “subject” does complicate matters.

If the prosecutor or the grand jury had “substantial evidence” linking Beasley to the commission of a crime, he would still be a target in this investigation. However, Beasley is considered a “subject,” meaning his conduct is still within the scope of the grand jury’s investigation.

As a result, he could still be charged with a crime based on what happens.

“Malik is not charged, not indicted and not a target of the investigation, but he's unemployed because of it,” Beasley's lawyer, Steve Haney, told The Detroit News on Friday after no longer being labeled as a target in this gambling investigation. “It is flat-out un-American to be deprived of the right to work based on a mere allegation.

“Hopefully, this gives some new hope to his situation of being gainfully employed in the new year.”

As far as whether he would ultimately be charged with any wrongdoing in the matter, Haney said he had “no idea,” acknowledging that this whole ordeal has directly impacted Beasley's profession and future in the NBA.

Since news of Beasley no longer being a target came to light on Friday, he has been at the center of NBA offseason discussions.

Multiple teams have been monitoring Beasley's situation this summer, including the Pistons. Whether a team ultimately signs the 28-year-old will greatly depend on whether he is ultimately charged with a crime.

Before his name appeared in this gambling investigation, Beasley was on track to earn a three-year, $42 million contract with the Pistons. Ultimately, that money was instead spent on Duncan Robinson and Caris LeVert in free agency, two veterans the Pistons signed as replacements for Beasley, given his uncertain status.

While there is still a chance Beasley could return to Detroit on a smaller contract, his NBA future continues to up in the air since his name is still involved in this investigation.

Federal authorities began investigating Beasley in June and launched an official investigation on allegations of NBA gambling, specifically regarding player prop bets made during the 2023-24 season when he was playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

At the time, Haney stated that “an investigation is not a charge,” and that this investigation would end with his client being declared innocent. Beasley remains uncharged, which has since led to Haney saying that this ongoing investigation has been the “opposite of the presumption of innocence,” according to ESPN.

Beasley is not the only player to be investigated for possible gambling violations. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is still dealing with his investigation. Last year, Jontay Porter, the brother of current Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., was banned from the NBA for his illegal gambling activity.

Along with his federal gambling investigation, Beasley was recently evicted from his downtown Detroit apartment. Two lawsuits were filed against Beasley for unpaid rent totaling $21,500 this year. He is also being sued for over $2 million by his former agency in a breach of contract suit.

Playing in all 82 games last season with the Pistons, Beasley averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range. He trailed Anthony Edwards by just one made 3-pointer for the league lead during the 2024-25 season.