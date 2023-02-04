Given that baseball is a competitive sport, it isn’t a surprise that the average retirement age for MLB players is 29.5. Although the majority of baseball players retire before turning 30, some players have extended their baseball careers. In fact, a handful of them has gone on to play in their 50s. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at the 10 oldest players to ever play in the MLB.

10. Arlie Latham

Age: 49 years, 199 days

Known as the first man from New Hampshire to play in the MLB, Latham suited up for six different teams. As part of the New York Giants, Latham became the oldest player to register a stolen base at the age of 49.

9. Jimmy Austin

Age: 49 years, 302 days

Jimmy Austin juggled his time as a baseball player, coach, and manager particularly during this time with the St. Louis Browns. Although he has only played in one game per season since 1923, Austin’s lone appearance in 1929 was enough to put him among the oldest players to play in the MLB.

8. Hoyt Wilhelm

Age: 49 years, 350 days

Hoyt Wilhelm carved out a lengthy and decorated MLB career. He is an eight time All-Star and a World Series champion. After suiting up for 10 teams in a span of 21 years, Wilhem was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

7. Jack Quinn

Age: 50 years, 6 days

Like every baseball fan’s dream, Jack Quinn’s baseball career started after he was discovered while watching a baseball game and after throwing a foul ball. Since that event, Quinn would have a lengthy baseball career that saw him suit up for nine different franchises. He also won two World Series titles with the Philadelphia Athletics.

6. String Bean Williams

Age: 51 years

String Bean Williams played in various baseball leagues before he made it to the MLB. Fortunately, he was able to find his way into the MLB at age 50, making him the oldest player to make his debut in major league history. He played for several teams in the Negro leagues.

5. Jim O’Rourke

Age: 54 years, 21 days

While working as a lawyer, Jim O’Rourke also played professional baseball. O’Rourke was responsible for the first-ever hit in National League history while playing for the Boston Red Stockings. Furthermore, his other career highlights include winning two league championships with the New York Giants and leading the National League in home runs during the 1880 season. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

4. Minnie Minoso

Age: 56 years, 311 days

Coming from Cuba, Minnie Minoso started playing in the Negro leagues, where he became a two time All-Star and World Series champion with the New York Cubans. Afterwards, Minoso would play for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals, and the Washington Senators. Although he initially stopped playing in 1964, Minoso made brief return stints in 1976 and 1980 to make him one of the oldest to play in the game. He’s only one of the few players to appear in the major leagues in five different decades. With a decorated career, Minoso was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

3. Nick Altrock

Age: 57 years, 16 days

Speaking of appearing in five different decades, the only other player to do so was Nick Altrock. In five different decades, Altrock played for the Louisville Colonels, Boston Americans, Chicago White Sox, and the Washington Senators. Altrock would win two World Series championships, one with the Chicago White Sox and the other with the Washington Senators.

2. Charley O’Leary

Age: 58 years, 350 days

Charley O’Leary played for several seasons with the Detroit Tigers and the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he hung up his football sneakers and decided to coach instead. O’Leary would win three World Series championships as coach of the New York Yankees that starred Babe Ruth. In 1934, O’Leary came out of retirement and appeared in his final baseball game. O’Leary tallied a hit and scored a run to become the oldest player to do so in Major League History at 58.

1. Satchel Paige

Age: 59 years, 80 days

Satchel Paige is easily the oldest player to play in the MLB at 59 years and 80 days old. After playing most of his years in the Negro Leagues, Satchel Paige eventually made his Major League Baseball debut with the Cleveland Indians. According to sources, Paige is the oldest rookie to make his MLB debut at 42 years old. He also suited up for the St. Louis Browns and the Kansas City Athletics.

Throughout his Major League career, Paige has achieved six Negro League All-Star distinctions, Negro Series World champion, two MLB All-Star appearances, and a World Series title en-route to a Hall of Fame career.