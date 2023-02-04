The NBA is known as the best basketball league in the world. Because of this, it’s safe to say that any NBA franchise is capable of beating any basketball team around the world. However, with the game of basketball, upsets do happen.

During preseason, the NBA has made it a tradition to allow teams to compete in exhibition games to fine-tune their sets just before the season starts. While some NBA teams compete with other NBA squads, others compete with basketball teams around the world. As a result, this allows non-NBA teams to test their mettle against the best basketball teams in the world. For this piece, let’s take a look at the 16 NBA teams that lost to a non-NBA team.

Washington Bullets

Year/s: 1978

The Bullets were just fresh from a championship. Thus, they were the best NBA representatives for the league’s first-ever clash against an international team. Unfortunately, due to an unbreakable zone defense permitted in international basketball, the Bullets suffered a 98-97 loss against the Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv in Israel. Finals MVP Wes Unseld was only held to four points and five rebounds.

New Jersey Nets/Brooklyn Nets

Year/s: 1984, 2015

Six years after beating the Washington Bullets, the New Jersey team became the next NBA team that fell victim to the Israeli basketball team, 104-97. Maccabi was paced by Mickey Berkowitz who exploded for 26 points.

In 2015, the Nets, which changed from New Jersey to Brooklyn, suffered a similar fate against the Turkish ball club Fenerbahce Ulker 101-96. Jan Vesely and Bogdan Bogdanovic combined for 35 points while Brook Lopez scored 18 for the Nets.

Phoenix Suns

Year/s: 1984, 2022

The Suns are one of the NBA franchises that has lost twice to an international team. Their first loss came at the hands of Maccabi Tel Aviv, a team that went 3-0 against NBA teams. The Suns lost 113-98 after Mickey Berkowitz dropped 36 points.

38 years later, the 2021 NBA Finalists suffered a defeat against the Adelaide 36ers from Australia’s NBL. The 36ers made 24 threes and were led by Craig Randall who scored 35 points. Aspiring NBA player, Kai Sotto, chipped in 11 points to help Adelaide beat the Suns, who played Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton.

Atlanta Hawks

Year/s: 1988

The Hawks became the first NBA team to travel to Russia. While in Russia, the Hawks pulled out two victories in a three-game series against teams from the Soviet Union. However, in the third game which was played in Moscow, Aleksandr Volkov led the Russians with 35 points to beat the Hawks 132-123.

Toronto Raptors

Year/s: 2005, 2007

Around this time, Maccabi Tel Aviv had already taken a string of losses against NBA squads. However, they returned to winning ways after snatching a 105-103 victory over the Toronto Raptors. Raptors’ Chris Bosh had a 27-12 double-double but was spoiled after Anthony Parker made the game-winning basket and finished with 24 points.

Aside from their loss in 2005, the Raptors suffered another international breakdown against Real Madrid in 2007. Thanks to a defensive stop by Spanish ace Sergio Llull, Real Madrid escaped with a 104-103 victory. Andrea Bargnani paced the Raptors with 23 points.

Philadelphia 76ers

Year/s: 2006

The Sixers were led by Allen Iverson, Samuel Dalambert, and Chris Webber. However, it wasn’t enough to beat Spanish basketball team Winterthur FC Barcelona. The Spanish team pulled the rug and claimed a 109-104 victory over Philadelphia.

Los Angeles Clippers

Year/s: 2006

The CSKA Moscow were fresh off a 2006 title run. And with the out-of-shape Clippers visiting, it was easy work for the Euroleague champions. The Clippers became the first NBA team to visit Russia since the Hawks in 1988. Nevertheless, the Russians dominated the Clippers, 94-75.

Memphis Grizzlies

Year/s: 2007

The Grizzlies had Pau Gasol, Mike Miller, and Juan Carlos Navarro score in double figures. However, it wasn’t enough to stop the rally of Spanish ball club, Unicaja Malaga. Unicaja was led by Davor Kus, who scored 20 points.

Los Angeles Lakers

Preseason: 2010

Kobe Bryant and the Lakers were fresh from accomplishing the two-peat. Afterwards, they faced Euroleague champions Regal FC Barcelona in Spain. With Bryant only playing 25 minutes, Gasol took the scoring load by dropping 24 points but it wasn’t enough. The Euroleague champions emerged victorious in the exhibition, 92-88.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Preseason: 2010

With the departure of LeBron James and injuries to key players, the Cavaliers fell to a 90-87 defeat at the hands of CSKA Moscow in Quicken Loans Arena. Ramunas Siskauskas scored 22 points to pace the visitors to victory.

Boston Celtics

Preseason: 2012

The Celtics opened their preseason in 2012 against the Fenerbahce Ulker. With the Celtics showing signs of rust, the Turkish based team exploited the opportunity and earned a 97-91 victory. Rajon Rondo led the Celtics with 13 points and nine assists.

Dallas Mavericks

Preseason: 2012

With Dirk Nowitzki sitting out due to a knee injury, the decorated FC Barcelona Regal wasn’t letting this opportunity slip away. Juan Carlos Navarro and Pete Mickeal conspired for 17 points apiece to power the Spanish team to a 99-85 victory over the Mavs.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Preseason: 2013

When CSKA Moscow visited the Timberwolves in Minneapolis, Milos Teodosic proved why he was one of the best guards in Europe. He dropped 26 points and nine assists off the bench to power Moscow to a 108-106 victory after overtime. Timberwolves star Kevin Love only scored nine points.

San Antonio Spurs

Preseason: 2014

The Spurs were fresh off an NBA championship. Although their celebration could’ve extended with a trip to Germany, they were stunned by Alba Berlin, 94-93. Thanks to Jamel McLean’s game-winning floater at the buzzer, the Spurs were upset in Germany.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Preseason: 2016

In a wild preseason game that needed an extended period to decide a winner, Real Madrid was able to pull off a 142-137 stunner against Russell Westbrook and the Thunder. Although Westbrook and Victor Oladipo scored 18 and 34 points, respectively, Real Madrid’s ball movement and hot shooting were too much to handle. Jaycee Carroll led Real Madrid with 24 points, while a 17-year old Luka Doncic chipped in three points off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets (Summer League)

Preseason: 2019

In the 2019 NBA Summer League, it was the first time two national teams joined the summer showcase. While Croatia had a winless campaign, China were able to snatch a victory at the expense of the Charlotte Hornets. China escaped with a 84-80 victory, as former Houston Rocket Zhou Qi finished with 17 points and nine rebounds.