When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander claimed both regular season and NBA Finals MVP awards while leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first-ever championship, many people were wondering if he would cement himself as the top guy in the league. It is very early into the 2025-26 campaign, but the superstar guard is maintaining his hoops mastery. He treated the Paycom Center to another sensational performance on Tuesday.

Gilgeous-Alexander disoriented the Sacramento Kings on both ends of the floor, posting 31 points on 14-of-26 shooting to go with nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal. When it came time to close out the visiting squad, the 27-year-old Canadian leaned on what many consider to be the weakness in his game. He drained a step-back 3-pointer with just over 15 seconds remaining in the contest, solidifying a 107-101 victory and a 5-0 start for the Thunder.

SHAI DAGGER 💪 SGA hits his only three-pointer of the night to shut the door.pic.twitter.com/Z5MYHsHQLN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 29, 2025

The man is a fearless competitor, undeterred by the 22.7 shooting percentage that he has tallied from behind the 3-point line this year. Gilgeous-Alexander made his first and only trey of the evening when it mattered most, embodying what it means to be a franchise cornerstone. The greats can break out of a slump and deliver for their team in crunch time, and the three-time All-NBA First-Team selection is seemingly on such a trajectory.

Gilgeous-Alexander is shouldering extra responsibilities with Jalen Williams still recovering from offseason wrist surgery, but he is standing tall nevertheless. His unflappable nature is contagious. Trailing 97-90 midway through the fourth quarter, OKC rattled off an 11-0 run to seize momentum in the game. Call it championship-aura, undying grit, or just plain skill, this team has the ability to overwhelm its opponent without warning.

It all starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. On a night when former Thunder pillar Russell Westbrook was making his first start with the Kings (16 points and nine rebounds), the current face of OKC once again reigns supreme. He is wearing the crown right now, and is doing so with the quiet intensity that fans have come to expect and admire.