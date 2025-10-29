Coming off of a heartbreaking 18-inning defeat in Game 3 of the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays showed off their resilience and mental fortitude on Tuesday night in Game 4. The Blue Jays went down a run early, but they came back to comfortably beat the Dodgers 6-2 and even the series at two games apiece.

This goes with a theme of this Blue Jays team throughout the regular season and now these playoffs. They are unflappable and it's impossible to break them down mentally, and now they're two wins away from a title. On the other side, the Dodgers have been in a bit of an offensive rut outside of Shohei Ohtani, and that is a big reason Toronto is all square in the series.

After the Game 4 loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts explained what he thinks is wrong as the series heads for a Game 5 on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

Dave Roberts after Game 4 loss: “We haven’t found our rhythm.” pic.twitter.com/xVyXSvtQpe — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 29, 2025

“We haven't found our rhythm,” Roberts said. “We haven't. It sort of draws dead at certain parts of the lineup in different innings, different games.”

Ohtani has found a rhythm and reached base an astonishing nine times in the Game 3 marathon, but the Blue Jays have essentially stopped pitching to him in any spot of danger. That puts a heavy burden on the rest of the Dodgers' lineup, many of whom have been struggling to get going.

That is bad news against a Blue Jays lineup that has been rolling throughout most of these playoffs and had another good night in Game 4. Seven Blue Jays recorded a hit in this game as Toronto ran away with things to even the series and ensure that the series will end in Toronto over the weekend.

While the lineup has struggled, the Dodgers still have a big advantage in the starting pitching. Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and potentially Tyler Glasnow are on the docket for Roberts and company while rookie Trey Yesavage will take the ball in Game 5 for Toronto and Kevin Gausman should start Game 6.

Of course, that doesn't mean everything, as the Dodgers would have backed themselves with Shohei Ohtani pitching on Tuesday night against Shane Bieber, but Los Angeles still has the edge in that department.