When a player goes from the top at their position to not even being mentioned, some might think of a rational explanation. Injuries, natural regression, among other things. However, that isn't the case for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

The annual NBA general manager rankings didn't even list Booker in the top five shooting guards. A season prior, he was labeled in that Top 5 category. But this could be an instance of giving the GMs the benefit of the doubt.

With the franchise trading away Kevin Durant and buying out Bradley Beal, it's clear that the Big 3 experiment failed. However, they're eyeing a retool. For instance, the Suns gave Booker a hefty contract extension, which could see him earning more than $70 million a season.

But that's not the only thing Phoenix did. They acquired Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Khaman Maluach in the trade for Durant. They might've gotten younger and more athletic, but it's clear that Booker is the No. 1 guy.

And there won't be any limitations on his abilities as a scorer and playmaker in 2025-26.

Devin Booker and the Suns have a chip on their shoulder

The last time the franchise had this type of standard was the 2019-20 season. This was the infamous NBA bubble run, where they went 8-0 and missed out on the playoffs due to something out of their control.

The basketball world saw Booker turn into a truly elite shooting guard. His assassin-like mentality led him to average 30.5 points, six assists, and 4.9 rebounds during those eight games.

Mind you, this was a younger Booker. He's improved his game, especially as a playmaker. In fact, he's talked about the joys of being a facilitator and not just a scorer.

Still, he could very well be one of the league leaders in scoring. New Suns head coach Jordan Ott is the most creative basketball mind Booker has been around since Monty Williams.

Not to mention, Ott has emphasized how talented Booker is, and how he wants to make his life easier. Off-ball actions, operating out of the low-post, and being a cutter are some of his underrated strengths.

Article Continues Below

His effectiveness could be as great as it was during that bubble run that put the team back on the map. Six seasons later, this could be another deja vu moment.

The Suns have players Devin Booker wants to run the floor with

This headline isn't to say that Booker didn't want to play with Beal or Durant. Actually, he had very positive things to say and was always humbled about the opportunity to play alongside them.

Last season, though, there were two players Booker was consistently impressed with: Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. The two were rookies, but played with an infectious energy that spread to the Suns' shooting guard.

Even though the two players made mistakes, they made up for it with effort and enthusiasm. One year later, there is another crop of Phoenix rookies looking to make their impact.

Maluach, Rasheer Fleming, and Koby Brea are all unique and have different skill sets than the other. But the most important thing, or maybe to Booker, would be that same hunger and drive to prove everyone wrong.

The talent isn't there like it was for the last two seasons. But that won't matter to the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He simply wants players who will give maximum effort, communicate, and have a contagious energy that everyone can feel.

Booker himself will have a bigger burden to carry, but it might be for the best. It will remove the veil over the GM's eyes that Booker is indeed still one of the top players at his position.