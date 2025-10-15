PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns announced that Jalen Green would miss the season opener due to a hamstring injury. Head coach Jordan Ott said he aggravated the injury during the team's trip to Macao, China.

It's very discouraging news for Green, who played 186 consecutive games without an injury. Now, he'll miss the first game of the season.

Still, Ott had some encouraging news about his guard's progression with the hamstring issue.

Jordan Ott shared more on Jalen Green's soft tissue injury to his hamstring. "Thankfully we caught it early… he did a great job in the China trip, hanging in there with us. And now we're just doubling down on all those things. Film, anything you can do."

“We all know the soft tissue injuries are really hard to see the exact progress. Obviously, it's frustrating, but this is all part of it. Thankfully, we caught it early. It's not that serious. We must be out there, especially new teammates, new system. There are just other ways that we're going to steam up. That's the reality of it.

“He did a great job on the China trip, hanging in there with us. Now we're just doubling down on all those things; film, anything that you can do, and then he'll be right back at it.

“Because he is a resilient athlete, and he tends to bounce back. This is just another step, and then he'll bounce back.”

Jordan Ott isn't worried about Suns with Jalen Green injury

Although a hamstring injury has become a recurring theme throughout the NBA, the timing of it makes it easier to digest. The beginning of the season is still a time where teams are figuring things out.

Green has been a part of practices, but not any live-game scenario. That could be concerning, but he's a player who can adjust quickly to an in-game situation.

He'll be reevaluated in ten days, which would be after the season opener. Playing the long-game isn't fun, but preserving Green's health seems to be the mantra here.

Making sure he is fully healthy and at 100% seems to be the major focus. Even if it costs them wins in the beginning of the season, they could thank themselves for not rushing Green back and waiting until he's fully healthy.