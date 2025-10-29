The Toronto Blue Jays are now just two wins away from a world championship after evening the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road on Tuesday night. After taking a gut-wrenching loss in 18 innings in Game 3, the Jays ran away with Game 4 in the late innings to get a 6-2 victory.

Toronto was already seemingly behind the 8-ball coming into this game after burning a majority of its bullpen in Game 3, losing George Springer to an injury and still losing the game, and things seemed to be getting worse after a sacrifice fly from Kiké Hernandez put the Dodgers up 1-0.

That's when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. stepped in. The Blue Jays superstar launched a two-run home run in the top of the third inning off of Shohei Ohtani to put the Jays in front 2-1, a lead they would never relinquish. After the game, Toronto manager John Schneider talked about what that swing meant to this Blue Jays team.

“That swing was huge,” Schneider said. “A sweeper is a pitch designed to generate pop-ups in my opinion, and the swing that Vlad put on it was elite. After last night and all the recognition that went into Shohei individually and he's on the mound today, it's a huge swing from Vlad. It's a huge swing to get us going. I think that gives you some momentum. … That swing from Vlad was a game-changer.”

That was Guerrero's seventh home run of the postseason to go with 14 RBIs during this playoff run. He reached base three times in Game 4, consistently providing a presence at the top of the Blue Jays lineup.

Guerrero was bumped up to the No. 2 spot in the Blue Jays order in this game after the injury to Springer and he did not disappoint. He isn't quite on the same level of heater in this series as he was in the previous two, but a game like Game 4 could kickstart him again with at least two games left.

If the Blue Jays are going to upset the Dodgers in the coming days, they will need more moments of magic from Guerrero. Game 4 was a great start, but it is likely far from the end from one of the hottest hitters on the planet in this postseason.