2 best Mike Conley trade destinations after Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to Cavs

The Utah Jazz have officially agreed to trade Donovan Mitchell, initiating full-scale rebuild mode. With 13 unprotected or lightly protected first-round picks between now and the 2029 draft, brighter days are ahead. In the meantime, the Jazz must focus on maximizing trade returns for incumbent veterans who are much better suited for teams actually trying to win. One player whose name has already swirled in trade rumors is Mike Conley.

The 34-year-old point guard plays with a poise and polish that is crucial to winning and would be beneficial for any contending team. In a slightly minimized role with the Jazz last season, Conley averaged 13.7 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40.8% on three-point attempts. His ability to play both on and off the ball is a major asset. With still plenty of time for Utah to find a new destination for Conley ahead of 2022-23, here are two teams that could benefit the most from his play.

2. New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans are set to be one of the league’s surprise teams this season. They took some really positive steps forward last year and cruised past the Clippers in the play-in game while also winning two games against the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round. The addition of CJ McCollum has made an impact and Brandon Ingram is beginning to flourish into the high-caliber player it was hoped he would become. The franchise is also expecting Zion Williamson to make his return to the court this season who has impressed greatly in the limited game action he has seen.

As they make this leap from a young and fun team to one looking to contend in the playoffs, Mike Conley is the type of player that can make a major impact. He has a ton of experience and is content taking a backseat to the younger players when it is best for the team. Conley would form an intriguing backcourt pairing with CJ McCollum and could be one of the missing pieces the team is looking for.

Possible Trade:

Pelicans Get: Mike Conley

Jazz Get: Devonte’ Graham, Garrett Temple, Kira Lewis, 2025 first-round pick (top 15 protected)

While Graham is a fine player, Conley would be a cleaner fit on the roster with his on and off-ball ability. The experience he brings is a benefit that is difficult to quantify and would help steer New Orleans in the right direction. Kira Lewis would be an interesting young player that could pique the interest of the Jazz. The former 13th overall pick was finding his stride last season before going down with a torn ACL. Making this type of move would prove the Pelicans are serious about contending and provide them with a connecting piece that could make a major difference.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves as one of the major losers of the NBA offseason. The failure to bring back Jalen Brunson and the inability to replace him could have extremely negative results this season. The Mavs exceeded expectations last season by making it to the Western Conference Finals but seem destined to take a step back this year. It will be difficult to find another player who seamlessly fits alongside Luka Doncic in the way Brunson did, but Mike Conley is worthy of a chance.

Possible Trade:

Mavericks Get: Mike Conley

Jazz Get: Davis Bertans, Josh Green, 2025 first-round pick (top 15 protected)

While Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr. will get plenty of opportunities as well, bringing in a veteran to sure up the roster would be a great move for the Mavericks. Josh Green has struggled to find his footing early in his career and could benefit from a new opportunity. Davis Bertans played the fewest minutes per game since he was a rookie during his half-season with the Mavericks and does not seem in their long-term plans.

Doncic may still be young and have his best years ahead of him, but wasting a year in which he has a true chance to be in the MVP conversation would not be wise. The Mavericks have a great deal of success to build off from last year and would be smart to strike while the iron is still hot. Adding a player with the amount of experience that Conley has would be beneficial to the youthful Mavericks squad. At the minimum, he would be another playable rotational guard that in theory fits well alongside Luka Doncic. At the maximum, he could be the piece necessary to replace Jalen Brunson which they have failed to do thus far.