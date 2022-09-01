In a shocking turn of events, the Cleveland Cavaliers have swooped in and acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade.

Via Woj:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

The Cavs will be sending a haul in return back to Utah, including three first-rounders, two pick swaps, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, and Collin Sexton, via Shams:

Sources: The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 1, 2022

The New York Knicks were seen as the frontrunner for Donovan Mitchell for weeks now, and reports even surfaced stating the Cavs didn’t plan on going after the guard anymore. But after RJ Barrett agreed to his Knicks extension, things clearly changed.

Cleveland can be considered a serious contender in the East now. With a core of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen, this first unit is downright scary.

Once the Jazz decided to trade Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was only a matter of time until Spida was gone, too. For Utah though, they got some intriguing pieces in return that should help them for years to come. Sexton is a budding star, Agbaji has a lot of promise, and Markkanen is coming off a good year in Cleveland.

Nevertheless, the Cavs are definitely considered a winner here. Donovan Mitchell is a three-level scorer and now forms a dynamic backcourt partnership with Garland, who just made the All-Star Game in 2021-22. Cleveland only missed out on the playoffs by a hair last season, and that was mostly because of unfortunate injuries. With Mitchell’s experience and talent, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad isn’t playing around anymore. They’re ready to bump shoulders with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference.