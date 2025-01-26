The Jacksonville Jaguars are turning the head coaching reins over to Liam Coen. He can now think about constructing his first Jags roster — including dipping into the trade market.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator still is without a general manager at his new post. Trent Baalke lost his role before Coen officially won the HC job. But regardless of who takes the GM reins, Coen likely won't hesitate to pound the table for trades.

The Jaguars have gone 5-18 overall since their 8-3 start of 2023. The likes of Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, prized newcomer Brian Thomas Jr, even Josh Allen on defense all need help.

Here now are two major trade ideas who can benefit Coen and the aforementioned Jaguar players.

Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Coen has talented offensive pieces to work with. But he still needs to bring in a veteran who knows his system — plus thrived in it.

That's where the tight end Cade Otton comes into the picture here. Otton is fresh off delivering new career-highs in receptions (59), yards (600) and tied a previous-best of four touchdowns. But, he's got one year left on his current contract.

Granted, the Bucs can attempt to lock up Otton on a new, richer deal. However, the changes around the Bucs could convince him to ask for a trade. He no longer has Coen drawing up plays for him. Even assistant general manager John Spytek is off to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Jacksonville already has Evan Engram to think about in the TE room. Engram carries a massive $19.5 million cap hit and has $13.5 million in dead cap money for 2025. The Jaguars likely want to free up space before Engram's deal expires in 2026. Perhaps Jacksonville and T.B can pull off an even TE swap of both players. Or Jacksonville can release Engram, which gives the Jags leverage to trade for the younger Otton.

Regardless, Coen needs someone who can show the ropes of his offensive system. Otton can give “T-Law” a new 6-foot-5 target to look to while forming a potentially strong TE tandem with Brenton Strange — who improved his receptions, receiving yardage and touchdowns this past season. Fans also should imagine Coen pairing Otton and the 6-foot-4 Thomas together on the same side.

Jaycee Horn, CB, Carolina Panthers

Jacksonville picks fifth in the 2025 NFL Draft. Cornerback is one major need. But it's not a sure bet Travis Hunter will fall to No. 5. The Jaguars also have the powerful interior defensive lineman Mason Graham to think about — who's projected to land in Duval County by the NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

A young, veteran cornerback sounds more attractive to the Jaguars to address their CB need. Jaycee Horn should be plastered on any kind of trade board the Jags set up.

The Panthers CB becomes an official free agent in 2026. But he's got a $12.4 million cap hit and dead cap attached to him. The Panthers have shown that they won't hesitate to clear cap room — by dumping their best players. Carolina already chased out Brian Burns, Jeremy Chinn and back in 2022, Christian McCaffrey.

Horn is still young at 25. He's coming off a career-best 68 total tackles, 49 solo stops, 13 pass deflections and even grabbed his first two sacks of his NFL career.

The son of the legendary New Orleans Saints wide receiver surfaced as a midseason trade idea in 2024. Horn managed to stick around Charlotte, despite the multiple interested suitors across the league. But Horn can re-establish himself as a CB1 south of Charlotte. Plus get his chance to lock up the likes of Calvin Ridley, Nico Collins, Michael Pittman II, even a healthier Stefon Diggs. Jacksonville gains a much-needed shutdown CB through Horn.