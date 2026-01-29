Clayton Kershaw's playing career with the Los Angeles Dodgers may have ended following the 2025 season, but his connection to Major League Baseball is moving quickly toward a new phase.

The 37-year-old is “nearing a deal” with NBC Sports to join the network's MLB studio coverage as it launches a new media rights era beginning in 2026, Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports reported Wednesday. Though the precise scope of his role is not confirmed, both FOS and The Athletic have reported that Kershaw would likely appear on select events rather than on a full weekly schedule.

NBC's pursuit of Kershaw comes as the network begins a three-year agreement with MLB that starts in the 2026 season. The package includes the return of “Sunday Night Baseball,” which NBC is taking over after ESPN vacated the property, along with MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff games on Peacock and full coverage of the Wild Card round. NBCUniversal will also air select All-Star Week events and distribute games across NBC's broadcast network, its NBC Sports cable channel, and the Peacock streaming service. Legendary broadcaster Bob Costas has already been announced as the host of NBC's MLB studio programming. Meanwhile, Jason Benetti has been widely reported as the leading candidate for the network's top play-by-play role.

Article Continues Below

Kershaw closed out his 18-year career with the Dodgers after their 2025 World Series triumph, having spent his entire professional life in Los Angeles. The future Hall of Fame pitcher finished with 223 career wins, three National League Cy Young Awards, one MVP award, 11 All-Star selections, and two World Series titles. By announcing his retirement with weeks still on the calendar, he ensured fans and the organization could properly honor him during his final homestand.

Family has been at the forefront of Kershaw's priorities as he begins life after baseball. He and his wife, Ellen, welcomed their fifth child, Chloe, in December, joining siblings Cali, Charley, Cooper, and Chance. Kershaw has expressed his desire to prioritize time at home in Dallas during his first year away from the game, which is consistent with reports suggesting limited studio appearances rather than a demanding weekly schedule.

The Dodgers explored keeping Kershaw within the organization, with president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman offering him a front-office role, but Kershaw declined. He is, however, set to return to the field in a different capacity by joining Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic. His on-air experience is not entirely new either, as he made guest appearances on SportsNet LA telecasts late in his playing career, drawing strong reviews.