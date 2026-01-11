The Jacksonville Jaguars are going home for an early vacation following their 27-24 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round showdown on Sunday at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jags were perhaps already getting a little bit of taste of the next round when they took a three-point lead, 27-24, after scoring a touchdown with just a little under five minutes left in regulation, but they couldn't hold on to that lead, as the Bills responded with a touchdown and Trevor Lawrence followed that up with a game-ending interception in Jacksonville's final drive of the contest.

Long before the wild fourth quarter, there was a decision made by the Jaguars in the first half that sparked some buzz.

With Jacksonville ahead by four points late in the second quarter, the Jaguars orchestrated a six-play drive that ended on a turnover on downs. The Jaguars could have elected to go for a field goal attempt as they faced a 4th-and-2 on the Bills' nine-yard line. Instead, the Jaguars decided to go for it and fell just a yard short of getting a fresh set of downs.

Even with the benefit of hindsight, Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen doesn't regret going for it on that fourth down.

“Not even a close decision, Coen said after the game, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. It was all-go for it on all the metrics and with where you're at down there that low, you've got to go for it.”

Despite early elimination from the playoffs, the Jaguars still had a season to be absolutely proud of, all things considered — and the same goes with Coen.

In just his first season as the team's head coach, Coen led Jacksonville to winning 13 games and the AFC South title after the Jaguars went 4-13 in 2024.