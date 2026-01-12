The most criticized person after the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday loss wasn't Liam Coen. Nor was it Trevor Lawrence even after a costly interception against the Buffalo Bills. It was a Jaguars reporter who went viral during the postgame press conference.

Lynn Jones-Turpin praised and encouraged Coen after the tough playoff loss to Buffalo. Except Jones-Turpin was in a room where hardball questions are expected to get asked — leading to the backlash.

Jones-Turpin had many across social media believing she was a longtime Jags fan who somehow snuck into the postgame conference. She even drew critics out of credentialed NFL reporters plus Scott Van Pelt on ESPN.

Except she's a 25-year associate editor credentialed for Jags games via the Jacksonville Free Press who was credentialed for this NFL Playoffs contest.

And she ripped the “fake media” label plastered onto here after the moment during a local television appearance.

What Jaguars reporter said at critics amid Liam Coen exchange

Jones-Turpin showed up to the NBC Jacksonville affiliate to share her credentials and defend her actions in the presser. She also responded to a “fake news” narrative from Mark Long of the Associated Press.

“Listen, I’ve been in this business more than 25 years,” she said on the station. “So, he can say whatever he wants about fake news. I am a member of the Black Press, NNPA, the National Newspaper Association that’s been around more than a hundred years. I’m the associate editor of the Jacksonville Free Press, one of the more than 230 African-American newspapers still printing in this country today.”

She reminded that her outlet secretly roots for the Jaguars as part of the community. Jones-Turpin fired off this one final message.

“Support the Black Press. You can call me fake all you want to, honey. I’ve been doing this a long time,” she said.

Jones-Turpin added how she's interviewed names like Terry Bradshaw and Tiger Woods. While also covering some notable moments in Jaguars history from Coen's hire, to Lawrence's rookie season, all the way to former QB Byron Leftwich.