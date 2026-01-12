The most criticized person after the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday loss wasn't Liam Coen. Nor was it Trevor Lawrence even after a costly interception against the Buffalo Bills. It was a Jaguars reporter who went viral during the postgame press conference.
Lynn Jones-Turpin praised and encouraged Coen after the tough playoff loss to Buffalo. Except Jones-Turpin was in a room where hardball questions are expected to get asked — leading to the backlash.
Jones-Turpin had many across social media believing she was a longtime Jags fan who somehow snuck into the postgame conference. She even drew critics out of credentialed NFL reporters plus Scott Van Pelt on ESPN.
Except she's a 25-year associate editor credentialed for Jags games via the Jacksonville Free Press who was credentialed for this NFL Playoffs contest.
And she ripped the “fake media” label plastered onto here after the moment during a local television appearance.
What Jaguars reporter said at critics amid Liam Coen exchange
Jones-Turpin showed up to the NBC Jacksonville affiliate to share her credentials and defend her actions in the presser. She also responded to a “fake news” narrative from Mark Long of the Associated Press.