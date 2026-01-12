A contender’s draft comes with renewed pressure. The Jacksonville Jaguars head into the 2026 NFL Draft in a position that felt unimaginable just one year ago. This is no longer a franchise searching for direction or clinging to long-term hope. Jacksonville is officially a contender. That fundamentally changes how every draft decision is evaluated. They just had a breakout regular season and a painful early playoff exit. As such, the Jaguars are now drafting with expectations, not excuses. The PFF mock draft reflects that shift. It emphasizes depth, sustainability, and future-proofing a roster that is built to win now.

Season recap

The Jaguars authored one of the NFL’s most dramatic turnarounds in 2025 under first-year head coach Liam Coen. They finished 13-4 after stumbling to a 4-13 record the year before. Jacksonville captured its third AFC South title behind an explosive offense and MVP-caliber play from Trevor Lawrence. The latter thrived in Coen’s system during an eight-game winning streak to close the regular season.

That run included statement wins and even a record-breaking 68-yard field goal from Cam Little that became a defining snapshot of the season’s confidence. Jacksonville entered the playoffs with momentum and belief. Sadly, they saw it cut short by a 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

It was a sobering reminder that the margin between contender and champion remains razor-thin. Jacksonville didn’t lose because it lacked star power. It lost because depth, matchups, and late-game execution critically matter in January.

Draft needs

Jacksonville’s draft priorities in 2026 reflect the realities of roster construction for a winning team.

The Jaguars traded their first-round pick in 2025 to acquire two-way weapon Travis Hunter. That means this draft begins on Day 2. That trade made sense for a team chasing a title. However, it also shifts the pressure onto middle-round selections to contribute sooner rather than later.

The secondary sits atop the needs list. With Andrew Wingard and Greg Newsome potentially entering free agency, Jacksonville requires depth at both safety and cornerback. On offense, the line must be stabilized. Decisions loom regarding Ezra Cleveland and Cole Van Lanen. The defensive line also needs attention, particularly inside. Austin Johnson and Dawuane Smoot are set to hit the open market. This is really about ensuring that the Jaguars don’t regress when contracts expire.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the Jaguars' 3-round mock draft based on the PFF 2026 NFL mock draft simulator.

The missing first-round pick

The absence of a first-round selection is the cost of doing business as a contender.

Jacksonville chose immediate impact over long-term draft positioning when it landed Hunter. That decision already paid dividends in 2025, despite his injury. The trade places added importance on precision rather than volume. Every pick must fit the system, the cap structure, and the locker room.

Round 2, pick 60: Keionte Scott, cornerback, Miami

Article Continues Below

Keionte Scott feels tailor-made for today’s NFL. His defining trait is controlled aggression. He can thrive in the slot, where offenses increasingly attack with speed, misdirection, and power concepts. Scott is comfortable operating in tight spaces. He brings a physical edge that immediately raises the floor of Jacksonville’s nickel packages.

What separates him from typical slot defenders is his blitzing ability. Scott’s five-sack season at Miami wasn’t schematic luck. It was timing, burst, and commitment to finishing plays. Defensive coordinators will love his versatility in sub-packages. That's he can disguise pressure without sacrificing run integrity.

He’s already NFL-ready as a run defender. That is often the missing piece for young corners. In Jacksonville, Scott wouldn’t need to be a CB1. He would just need to be reliable, disruptive, and fearless. He checks all three boxes.

Round 3, pick 92: Zakee Wheatley, safety, Penn State

Zakee Wheatley offers something the Jaguars may soon lack, which is true range on the back end. The former high school receiver brings natural ball skills and long-striding speed that allow him to function as a legitimate single-high safety. His ability to cover ground quickly changes how defensive coordinators can structure coverage shells.

He triggers downhill decisively and shows real willingness in run support. That said, his slender frame limits how consistently he can finish against bigger bodies. That’s an area where strength development will determine whether he becomes a full-time starter or a specialized coverage defender.

Even in his current form, Wheatley’s range is valuable. For a Jaguars defense that thrives on forcing quarterbacks to hesitate, adding a true center fielder helps protect corners and amplifies pressure up front.

Fitting Jacksonville’s timeline

The Jaguars do not choose to be flashy. They choose to be smart. Jacksonville isn’t trying to reinvent itself. It’s trying to stay dangerous while contracts turn over and expectations rise. Scott and Wheatley both project as players who can contribute early while growing into larger roles. That's exactly what a playoff-caliber roster requires.

The Jaguars didn’t fall short in 2025 because they weren’t talented enough. They fell short because the margins tighten in January. This draft is about shrinking those margins. Jacksonville isn’t chasing hope anymore. It’s chasing finishing power.