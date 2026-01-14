Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter saw his 2025 season cut short after hurting his right knee during a practice on Oct. 30. The No. 2 overall pick had surgery on Nov. 11 to repair his LCL, avoiding any damage to his ACL. His recovery is expected to take about six months, putting him on track to return to full football activities by May 2026.

The Jaguars' season ended earlier last week, and general manager James Gladstone shared an update on the team’s plans for Hunter during a press conference on Wednesday.

Gladstone said Hunter’s rehab is going just as planned and that the first-round pick is “hitting it hard” before turning to how the team plans to use him going forward.

“Beyond that, in the role that he’ll play, we still expect him to play on both sides of the ball,” Gladstone said. “Obviously, you can take a peek at expiring contracts on our roster and which side of the ball has more. Obviously at this point, walking into the offseason, corner is a position where we have a few guys who are on expiring contracts. So, by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement.”

Before the injury, Hunter showed why the Jaguars were so high on him. In seven games, he caught 28 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense, while also making 11 tackles and defending three passes. The injury came just as Jacksonville planned to increase his role on offense.

Hunter had his best game in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching eight passes for 104 yards and catching his first touchdown pass. Hunter's injury forced him to miss the rest of the season and playoffs. Back in November, head coach Liam Coen said, “the whole thing’s been a learning experiment.”

Looking ahead, the Jaguars still plan to use Hunter on both sides of the ball in 2026, seeing him as a wide receiver and a cornerback. Coen said it’s too early to lock in his exact role, especially with roster changes coming this offseason.

Hunter logged 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps across seven appearances before suffering his injury. Meanwhile, the Jaguars ended the season with a 13-5 record.