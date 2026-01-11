The Jacksonville Jaguars came up just short against the Buffalo Bills. It is a brutal way to end what could have been a magical season for Liam Coen and his team.

The Jaguars scored a touchdown with around four minutes to go in the game to take a 24-20 lead over Josh Allen and the Bills. However, it was Allen who had a chance to put the game away. Allen scored a rushing touchdown from the 1-yard line that was set up by a 10-yard tush push. After an interception from Trevor Lawrence, the Bills secured the win.

The Jags had a chance to win and move on, but instead, they are done. The Jags played very well this season and proved to be the best team in the AFC South with serious wins against good teams. After the game, CBS broadcaster Tony Romo said postgame that he loves the future of this team, but feels that missed opportunities cost them a playoff run.

Article Continues Below

“The future looks bright … but it's a little bit of a missed opportunity.” @tonyromo on the Jags loss to the Bills in Wild Card round. pic.twitter.com/Bh9wWbgshC — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

“It reminded me a little of Carolina yesterday, but in a different way, where it's like: You probably think the Bills are going to win because they have Josh Allen. It's like ‘well, Michael Jordan is on that team, so they should probably win.' But when I went and watched the tape all week, I'm like, ‘Jacksonville is probably the better team if you look at the structure in all three phases. They could do this, they are at home.' And Carolina made that a game yesterday, and all of a sudden, that can happen. They didn't quite get it done.

That is where I am at with Jacksonville, but the future looks bright. But, it is a little bit of a missed opportunity because you could go to the AFC Championship or the Super Bowl, and I thought Jacksonville actually had that opportunity this year.”