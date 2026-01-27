The Arizona Cardinals recently identified Jacksonville’s defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile, as a premier candidate to solve their ongoing leadership struggles. Following years of inconsistent play under Jonathan Gannon, Jeremy Fowler confirmed on X that Campanile was “firmly in the mix coming out of his in-person interview with the team this week.”

This interest was well-earned, as Campanile oversaw a unit that finished first in rushing yards allowed and eighth in defensive scoring. His rise from a linebackers coach to a highly sought-after head coaching prospect highlighted the significant impact he made during his debut season with the Jaguars.

Despite the external buzz, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially announced on X that “Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski & Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile have agreed to terms to remain in Jacksonville for the 2026 season!”

Staying in #DUUUVAL 😤 Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski & Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile have agreed to terms to remain in Jacksonville for the 2026 season! pic.twitter.com/aRs6uzIBrv — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) January 27, 2026

Mike Garafolo provided further context on X, noting that Udinski’s return was finalized after the Buffalo Bills chose Joe Brady for their head coaching vacancy. While the Cardinals are still evaluating options like Mike LaFleur, Garafolo confirmed that Campanile is now fully committed to staying in Jacksonville.

This dual retention provides the organization with much-needed stability as they look to build upon a successful season where they won nine of their last ten games.

With the staff secured, the organization is now focusing on the development of Travis Hunter, whose role is expected to shift more heavily toward the secondary. General manager James Gladstone told ESPN that the current contract situation with the team may necessitate Hunter playing more on the defensive side of the ball.

With several cornerbacks on expiring contracts, Gladstone stated that “by default, you can expect there to be a higher emphasis on his placement” at corner.

Michael DiRocco added that while Hunter will remain a unique weapon, he will primarily function as a cornerback while maintaining a specific package of plays on offense.

This strategic change aims to maximize the impact of the former top recruit while stabilizing a defense that remains the team's greatest asset heading into 2026.