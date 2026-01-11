The Jacksonville Jaguars had high hopes of going on a long run in the postseason after a brilliant regular season that saw them go 13-4 and win the AFC South division. However, they were unable to take advantage of their home field status in the Wild Card round as they dropped a 27-24 decision to the Buffalo Bills.

The game went back and forth in the fourth quarter and the Bills scored the winning points when quarterback Josh Allen pounded the ball into the end zone with 1:04 remaining from a yard out. The Jaguars had a chance to tie or take the lead after that, but Trevor Lawrence's pass on first down was intercepted by Bills safety Cole Bishop. The Jaguars had no timeouts at that point and the Bills ran out the clock.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen dutifully took questions from the media after the game and was clearly downcast as he provided his answers. In an unusual move, one media member tried to lift Coen's spirits by telling him he had done a great job this season and that good things were ahead in the future for the team and himself.

Coen smiled awkwardly and accepted the words of encouragement. He went on to answer more standard questions following the exchange.

Jaguars took late lead before Bills prevailed

Lawrence had given the Jaguars a late lead in the game when he connected with running back Travis Etienne on a 14-yard TD pass with slightly more than 4 minutes remaining in the game.

The Bills responded with the winning 9-play, 66-yard drive that culminated with Allen's touchdown. The Bills quarterback completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards with 1 TD. He also ran for 33 yards and 2 TDs.

Lawrence completed 18 0f 30 passes for 207 yards with 3 TDs and 2 crucial interceptions

