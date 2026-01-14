Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence finally had his breakout campaign after leading the team to a 13-4 record and only four points shy of advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs.

While their season came to an end after losing to the Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in their wild-card meeting on Sunday, the Jaguars, under first-year coach Liam Coen, have nothing to be ashamed of. Right, Lynn Jones-Turpin?

It was Jacksonville's best record since 1999, while also clinching its third AFC South title.

While the conclusion wasn't ideal, Lawrence expressed his gratitude to the fans.

“It was a fun year, and we were able to win a lot of games, and unfortunately didn’t win as many in the playoffs as we wanted to, but to have your guys' support, that home field advantage, to win the division against Tennessee, the game against Buffalo, it really makes a difference,” said the 26-year-old signal-caller in a video shared by Jacksonville Florida Times-Union's Demetrius Harvey.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s message to fans. 13-4 season with stellar fan support: “It was a fun year, and we were able to win a lot of games, and unfortunately didn’t win as many in the playoffs as we wanted to, but to have your guys support… it really makes a difference.” pic.twitter.com/fBDelXpqfL — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) January 13, 2026

Lawrence went 18-of-30 for 207 yards and three touchdowns in a valiant effort against the Bills. But perhaps most importantly, he showed throughout the season that he can lead the Jaguars.

Many were ready to label him as a bust after a string of pedestrian campaigns. But the Jaguars stayed patient with the former No. 1 overall pick. Now, Lawrence has repaid them with a memorable run.

Fans will be happy to know that Lawrence is already looking forward to fine-tuning his game in the offseason.

“Some of the footwork in the pocket, continue to improve accuracy, different arm angles, just continuing to give guys a chance to get the ball as soon as possible in space so that they can make plays,” said Lawrence in a separate report from Harvey.

Those would make a difference as well.