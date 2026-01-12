The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a heartbreaking 27-24 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the opening round of the NFL Playoffs. There were several opportunities for the club to run away with it, but Jacksonville just couldn't maintain its lead over Buffalo. After the contest, quarterback Trevor Lawrence got real about what led to the loss.

Lawrence, who is 26 years old, pointed to the turnovers being a crucial issue for the Jaguars on Sunday, according to Zach Fox of WTOC. He also admits that he and his teammates did everything possible to try to win the game, but the mistakes were something that crushed Jacksonville.

“Whether it's turnovers or turnover on downs, we had three of those, I guess today, total; those add up and take points off the board,” said Lawrence. “I talked about the [turnover] I had in the first half, and you know, gotta be better and cleaner there. And some things just happen. You gotta be able to overcome them. But the reality is, you take points off the board, these games are going to be one-score games, and you're gonna need them at the end.

“I wish we played cleaner in certain areas,” continued Trevor Lawrence. “I wish I made one or two decisions a little bit differently. Threw a better ball here or there, and you gotta live with it. It's life. You don't get do-overs. It's a bummer, but I know we left everything out there.”

Two turnovers and a turnover on downs, can't happen in the playoffs. Here's Trevor Lawrence after@WTOC11 pic.twitter.com/6iUvAKrgfF — Zach Fox (@ZachFoxSports1) January 11, 2026

Although the Jaguars were eliminated from playoff contention, it appears the future is bright in Jacksonville. First-year head coach Liam Coen seemed to have turned this franchise around, leading the club to an AFC South title.

Sunday's loss to the Bills may be a hard pill to swallow, but Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars seem primed to remain competitive moving forward. Look for Jacksonville to be one of the busier teams throughout the offseason in an attempt to continue building a legitimate contender.