After continuous years of miserable play, the Arizona Cardinals are once again searching for a new head coach. Jonathan Gannon was unable to get the team going in the right direction and couldn't establish a strong defense as a defensive-minded head coach.

The Cardinals may continue to search for a defensive-minded head coach. Their latest head coaching search has seen them interview Raheem Morris and the Jaguars' defensive coordinator, Anthony Campanile. Jeremy Fowler confirmed on X that Campanile is a serious candidate to be the new head coach.

“I'm told Anthony Campanile is firmly in the mix coming out of his in-person interview with the team this week.”

Campanile coached a very good defense in Jacksonville this past season. The Jags' defense was 11th in total yards allowed per game at 303.6, first in rush yards allowed at only 85.6 per game, and was 8th in defensive scoring. Safe to say, Campanile was one of the best DC's of the 2025 season.

Article Continues Below

Campanile has been a defensive coach since 2006. After years in college, he came to the NFL in 2020 to coach the Miami Dolphins' linebackers. He became the Green Bay Packers' linebacker coach and run game coordinator, and officially became the DC for the Jags last season.

Campanile has never been a head coach, but he impressed in one season under Liam Coen, who is one of the rising head coaches in the NFL. The Cardinals would follow a similar direction with Campanile as they did with Gannon.

Latest rumors suggest that Cardinals fans should not imagine the head coaching search to be “splashy,” according to Jordan Schultz.