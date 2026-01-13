The hardest part about losing early in the playoffs is the realization that you were close enough to taste something bigger. The Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t searching for answers anymore. They’re searching for margins. After a season that confirmed Trevor Lawrence’s ascent and Liam Coen’s offensive vision, Jacksonville’s 27-24 Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills didn’t expose flaws so much as it highlighted pressure points. The Jaguars don’t need a reset. Instead, they need one decisive, surgical move. The perfect offseason trade could do more to elevate this roster than any splashy free agent signing ever could.

Accelerating expectations

Jacksonville’s 2025 season will be remembered as the year the rebuild officially ended. Under first-year head coach Liam Coen, the Jaguars flipped a 4–13 disaster into a 13–4 division-winning powerhouse. They claimed their third AFC South title and closed the regular season on an eight-game winning streak. The offense set a franchise record for points scored, and Trevor Lawrence delivered MVP-caliber football. He blended precision, aggressiveness, and control at a level that finally silenced lingering doubts.

There were moments that felt destined. This included Cam Little’s unforgettable 68-yard field goal. There was also a sense that Jacksonville was arriving ahead of schedule. That made the Wild Card loss to Buffalo sting all the more. The Jaguars traded blows with one of the AFC’s heavyweights. However, when the game tightened late, the interior of the defense couldn’t close gaps consistently enough to force the one play that swings playoff games.

That showed the difference between ‘good' and ‘ready.'

Narrow offseason focus

Jacksonville enters the 2026 offseason with the unique challenge of improving a contender without being reckless.

Cornerback remains a priority, especially with Greg Newsome potentially hitting free agency. Offensive line depth also matters. Ezra Cleveland and Cole Van Lanen may depart. That puts pressure on the interior to protect Lawrence long-term. Running back depth is a secondary concern, particularly if personnel changes force a reshuffle.

The most urgent issue, though, is the one that showed up clearly against Buffalo. It sits in the middle of the defensive line.

Austin Johnson’s free agency leaves uncertainty. With that, Jacksonville’s current interior rotation lacks the kind of disruptive presence that collapses pockets and erases run lanes in January football. With a tight salary cap and no first-round pick in the 2026 draft, Jacksonville cannot afford to shop at the top of the free agent market.

That reality makes the trade market the most logical and powerful path forward. Here we'll try to look at and discuss the perfect offseason trade the Jaguars must make after early playoff exit.

The perfect trade:

Jaguars receive: DT Christian Barmore (New England Patriots)

Patriots receive: Jaguars’ 2027 third-round draft pick

At first glance, it feels almost too clean. That’s because it solves multiple problems at once.

The ideal target

Christian Barmore addresses Jacksonville’s most pressing need. He gives Jacksonville exactly what it lacked against Buffalo, which is interior disruption. He’s not just a space-eater but a difference-maker. When healthy and deployed properly, Barmore collapses pockets, forces hurried throws, and prevents quarterbacks from stepping up when edge rushers win outside.

Pairing Barmore with Jacksonville’s current defensive front would instantly change how opponents game-plan. Suddenly, quarterbacks can’t simply slide up and buy time. That single shift has ripple effects across the entire defense.

Fitting cap reality

Jacksonville’s salary cap situation makes big-name free agents unrealistic. Barmore, still on his rookie contract, offers top-tier upside at a controlled cost. That’s gold for a team that must prioritize Lawrence’s long-term extensions while keeping the roster balanced.

Article Continues Below

A mid-round pick for a cost-controlled defensive tackle is exactly how contenders stay contenders.

Young and scalable

This isn’t a rental. Barmore fits Jacksonville’s competitive timeline. He’s young enough to grow with the core and experienced enough to deliver immediately. He is also versatile enough to thrive in multiple alignments. That matters for a defense that values flexibility and matchups.

Unlike drafting a developmental tackle, Barmore steps in Day 1 and raises the unit’s ceiling.

Why New England listens

The Patriots are in a different phase. With a roster retool underway and draft capital always at a premium, moving Barmore for a future third-round pick aligns with long-term asset management. New England has consistently shown a willingness to trade players before contract inflection points rather than overextend financially.

For them, it’s value preservation. For Jacksonville, it’s opportunity.

Beating free agency and the draft

Free agency at defensive tackle is expensive and risky. Drafting one without a first-round pick limits upside. Trading for Barmore sidesteps both issues.

This is a rare move that improves the present without sacrificing the future. That is exactly what Jacksonville needs right now.

Jacksonville’s mindset

Making this trade sends a clear message that the Jaguars aren’t satisfied with division titles. They’re building for January dominance.

Trevor Lawrence is ready. The offense is established. The coaching staff has clarity. What’s left is the infrastructure that holds up when everything tightens. Interior defense is the last missing piece.

Championship windows don’t announce themselves. They whisper. Jacksonville heard that whisper against Buffalo. Trading for Christian Barmore would be the Jaguars answering back. They must do it decisively and intelligently, before that window ever starts to close.