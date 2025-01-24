The Minnesota Vikings have their man in the head coach spot — even though Kevin O’Connell joined Dan Campbell as meme fodder. However, if the Vikings are going to soar in 2025, here are the two best players they must trade for in the offseason.

It turned out to be a great regular season for the Vikings, but the last two games left a flat aftertaste. They got shipwrecked by the Lions in a 31-9 decision with the No. 1 seed in the NFC on the line. Then they got butted by the Rams in a thorough 27-9 whipping in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

So there have to be changes. With starting cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Shaquil Griffin landing in the free-agency ranks, along with nickel corner Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings must address their secondary. And there is a veteran they could target if they plan to be “all in” for a Super Bowl run.

Vikings need to trade for Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu

Yes, he’s 32 years old, and the 12-year veteran has already seen his best playing days. In 2024, his Pro Football Focus overall grade of 60.5 is the worst of his career. Included in the mix is his worst-ever coverage grade (57.8) and his 51.2 pass-rushing mark.

He’s a little expensive at $11.3 million against the cap next season. But he’s the type of veteran that Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could squeeze out plenty of prodcution.

Earlier this season, Saints head coach Darren Rizzi said positive things about Mathieu, according to neworleanssaints.com.

“I thought Honey Badger (Mathieu), his interception at the end of the game is maybe the biggest play of the game,” Rizzi said of the Saints win over the Falcons. “We started to lose some momentum there a little bit. And it's not a surprise to anybody who's from this area and has followed his career, that he's making big plays and big moments in the game.”

Tyrann Matthieu brings savvy to a football team

“The best part about him is he's his own biggest critic,” Rizzi said. “He knows what good football is. He knows when he's playing good football, and he knows when he's got to step up and what things he can correct. His experience is huge. He's not a guy I have to worry about getting prepared. He's the ultimate professional (and) he's got a great football mind. I'm really happy he's in our locker room, that's for sure.”

These are the type of things the Vikings will need if they are in the late-season hunt again in 2025. This is especially true if they don’t resign guys like Gilmore and Murphy.

Mathieu said he has struggled at times in New Orleans. But he flourish more under a guy like Flores.

“Obviously, I put in a lot of work so I feel comfortable doing it, but every now and then I like to be myself,” Mathieu said.

Vikings need to trade for Taylor Heinicke

Minnesota plans to roll with J.J. McCarthy in 2025. That seems obvious as they will likely find a way to make sure Sam Darnold isn’t wearing purple next season. O’Connell said the path is clear for McCarthy, according to nbcsports.com.

“I’m very excited about where J.J.’s at,” O’Connellsaid. “He’s returned to on-field training, he’s returned to being able to be right where we hoped he would be at this point to have the type of offseason to answer that question. I think he maximized what this year was for him, I think he has a level of comfort in our offensive system.”

Back in August, O’Connell said the Vikings’ future seemed set at the quarterback position, even after the season-ending injury, according to Sports Illustrated.

“As our fans either have already come to find out or will in the future, this guy is so motivated and so dialed in,” O'Connell said. “As excited as I was to draft him, he's confirmed everything that I hoped to see. Our fan base and everyone should be excited about the fact that we've got our young franchise quarterback in the building.

“Now it's about the unique aspect of continuing a very critical development process for him, where maybe the physical reps aren't going to be there in the short term. This is going to be a small bump in the road. Other quarterbacks in our league have gone through similar things early on in their journey and came back stronger and better than ever, and I know that is going to happen for J.J.”

Taylor Heinicke makes good sense for Vikings

The Chargers’ backup will never be a guy who fans clamor for if the starter is struggling. However, he’s good enough to be a guy who can win a game or two if the quarterback is out for a short stretch.

The seven-year veteran has a career record of 13-15-1, which is not bad for a career backup. He’s a little loose with the football, but sometimes the gunslinger mentality works on a given Sunday.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said Heinicke is a dependable veteran, according to foxsports.com.

“I like him and his body of work,” Harbaugh said. “When he quarterbacks a team, they are competitive. He throws with good accuracy and plays his game.”

Heinicke boosted his career with a strong season in Washington in 2021. He took over after a Week 1 injury ended Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season. As fate would have it, that came against the Chargers.

“It is kind of crazy because that was the game that projected me into a better career,” Heinicke said. “I had that whole season and then nine games the following season. So, that kind of started it all.”