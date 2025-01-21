The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O'Connell will continue their success in the upcoming years. O'Connell and the Vikings agreed on a multi-year contract, according to the Vikings team website. After some uneasiness, the franchise has its guy.

However, the move was anticipated, as O'Connell gave a two-word response about a possible Vikings extension. Fast forward to now, and that response has come full circle. In his first three seasons, he's led Minnesota to a 34-17 with two playoff appearances. Although both of those playoff appearances resulted in losses, the potential is there.

O'Connell had a 13-win season in 2022 and now a 14-win season in 2024. Despite losing Kirk Cousins, it didn't matter, as they were consistently a top team in the NFC, and in the NFL. He has the full trust and encouragement of everyone, including team president Mark Wilf.

“Kevin is exactly who we believed him to be when we named him as our head coach – an innovative play caller, an excellent communicator, and a strong leader who motivates and connects with his players,” Wilf said. “He has helped establish a culture that positions us for sustained success, and he will continue to set the standard we need as we pursue a championship for Vikings fans.”

Kevin O'Connell's extension has the Vikings pumped

As one of the best minds in all of football, he hails from the Sean McVay coaching tree. O'Connell's football acumen ran the 2021 Los Angeles Rams offense. This was the same one that won Super LVI with Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. Fast forward to his time in Minnesota, and his brilliance has translated over.

Despite that success in Los Angeles, the same Super Bowl expectation remains, but the results haven't. In the 2022 and 2024 playoffs, the Vikings were eliminated from the Wild Card round. The performance wasn't there, but the 39-year-old head coach understands what he's doing.

After all, O'Connell revealed what needs a major upgrade in 2025. That could've alluded to that he was going to remain as the head coach of the Vikings. However, the news is officially official and the O'Connell era in Minnesota will continue to show promise, just as it has for three seasons.

Although there's uncertainty about how the quarterback situation will look, it's nothing that the head coach can't handle. Again, he has the trust of ownership from top to bottom. Not to mention, his players love and respect him. Keeping him as the face of the franchise will eventually lead to postseason success.