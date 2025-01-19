Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a memorable regular-season finale, clinching the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a win over the Minnesota Vikings. During the postgame handshake, Campbell confidently told Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, “See you in two weeks,” anticipating a playoff rematch. However, Campbell’s bold words have come back to haunt him after a series of postseason surprises.

The Lions entered the playoffs as favorites to make a deep run, but their journey was abruptly halted by a stunning 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders in the divisional round. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the Commanders in an impressive upset at Ford Field, marking a bitter end to Detroit’s season.

Adding to the sting was the resurfacing of Campbell’s viral comment. Following the Lions’ regular-season victory, the Vikings failed to hold up their end of the potential rematch, losing 27-9 to the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round. Reports even suggested Campbell’s comments served as bulletin board material for the Rams, who used it as extra motivation.

Lions are eliminated, Commanders move on to NFC Championship

After the game, Campbell acknowledged the disappointment. “It hurts,” he told reporters. “It just was one of those odd days. Things were a little bit off. It was not just one thing, and that was kind of how the day was. We just didn’t play great.”

Despite the embarrassing end to their season, the Lions have much to be proud of. They secured the NFC’s top seed and proved to be one of the league’s most dominant teams throughout the regular season. Campbell, known for his passionate and charismatic coaching style, has been a key figure in Detroit’s resurgence.

However, this moment serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of the NFL playoffs. As the Commanders move on to the NFC Championship Game, Campbell and the Lions are left to reflect on what could have been—and on how a seemingly harmless postgame comment became an offseason punchline.