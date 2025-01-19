The Memphis Grizzlies have quickly cemented their place as one of the NBA's most thrilling and resilient teams. Known for their high-tempo, defense-first approach, they have repeatedly shown they can go toe-to-toe with the league's elite. With a solid 27-15 record, the Grizzlies are firmly in the playoff hunt. However, they still have work to do to reach true championship contention. To solidify their status as a legitimate title contender, Memphis needs to make smart moves before the 2025 NBA trade deadline. Trading for players like Bruce Brown and Cam Johnson could enhance their chances of success in the postseason.

Grizzlies' 2024-25 Season to Date

The Memphis Grizzliescurrently sit comfortably among the top teams in the Western Conference. Despite facing some challenges, the team has displayed impressive resilience. Desmond Bane continues to dazzle, while Jaren Jackson Jr remains a defensive powerhouse. Still, Memphis has struggled with offensive consistency at times, particularly in clutch moments.

Their depth behind the core players remains an area of concern. Sure, the team boasts one of the best defenses in the league. However, their offensive limitations, highlight the need for reinforcements. To truly challenge the top contenders in the West, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and the resurgent Houston Rockets.. The Grizzlies must address these issues and add the right complementary pieces.

Here we will discuss the three best trades that the Memphis Grizzlies must make before the 2025 NBA trade deadline.

Bruce Brown

When fully healthy, the Grizzlies are a well-rounded team. However, one area they could certainly improve upon is their depth on the wing. The Grizzlies should prioritize adding a proven, versatile wing who can contribute on both ends of the floor. Bruce Brown fits that mold perfectly. Known for his relentless defense and timely offensive contributions, Brown is a player who has proven himself in playoff environments. He would be an ideal addition for Memphis as they look to further bolster their defense.

Brown is in the final year of his contract, which is set at $23 million. This makes him a potentially tricky acquisition due to his salary. However, the Grizzlies could navigate this challenge by utilizing Marcus Smart's $20 million contract to facilitate the deal. Yes, Brown’s 6'4 frame might not meet the Grizzlies' ideal size for a forward. That said, his ability to guard multiple positions, speaks volumes about his versatility.

To acquire Brown, Memphis might consider moving players such as Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, and John Konchar, along with a 2026 second-round pick. Recall that the Grizzlies previously tried packaging Kennard and Konchar in a trade for Dorian Finney-Smith. However, he eventually landed with the Los Angeles Lakers. On the flip side, Toronto would need to be comfortable taking on long-term contracts like Konchar's and Clarke's.

Cam Johnson

Cam Johnson is another target the Grizzlies should pursue. Johnson has proven himself as a reliable 3-and-D forward. He excels in both defense and perimeter shooting. At 6'8, Johnson is a perfect fit for the Grizzlies’ system. His ability to stretch the floor with his shooting would help alleviate Memphis’ struggles with offensive spacing. Johnson’s playoff experience also includes significant contributions off the bench for the Phoenix Suns during their 2021 Finals run. That just further solidifies his value as a playoff-ready player.

Known for his sharp shooting, Johnson has a career 39.5 percent mark from beyond the arc. He is having a career-best season in terms of both points and shooting percentage. His ability to shoot off the catch or create his own shot will complement Ja Morant’s ability to drive and Bane’s shooting. Johnson would be the ideal addition to a roster that has been solid defensively but has struggled to consistently hit shots.

Why These Trades Are Crucial

The acquisition of Bruce Brown and Cam Johnson would be transformative for the Memphis Grizzlies. Yes, the team is already one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Still, they are some distance from being legitimate championship favorites. These two trades would fill the gaps in their roster. These would notably improve their shooting and add veteran presence to a relatively young team. Both players would also enhance Memphis’ defensive identity while providing much-needed scoring options.

The Grizzlies’ championship window is wide open, and these moves would be key to ensuring they don’t miss their opportunity. While their core of Morant, Bane, and Jackson is solid, adding Brown and Johnson would provide the necessary depth and versatility to contend with the best teams in the league. These additions would address Memphis' offensive inconsistencies, bolster their defense, and provide more leadership—important ingredients for a deep playoff run. If Memphis is able to make these trades, they will be poised to make a legitimate push toward winning their first NBA championship.