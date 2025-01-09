Approximately 45% of the NBA season is in the books and the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) are in a dogfight for second place in the Western Conference. Taylor Jenkins has patched together rotations despite Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, and Zach Edey missing a combined 46 games. The lack of star power has required more from Jaren Jackson Jr. (35 games played) and the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has become an ever-ready offensive option.

This development is not breaking news in the locker room. Jackson Jr. and the underappreciated Grizzlies have been grinding away for years. Jenkins shared after beating the Dallas Mavericks (119-104) that the 27-year-old's seriousness about being available deserves recognition.

“(Jackson Jr.'s) resilience has been awesome,” Jenkins boasted. “The way he’s taking care of his body you know obviously playing pretty heavy minutes night and night out.”

As for what has impressed Jenkins the most this season?

“The workload offensively from a playmaker spot (by Jackson Jr.). The ball is in his hands a whole lot more but he’s doing a really good job moving the ball when we get into the half-court,” detailed Jenkins. “Then he is just dynamic on the defensive side. Whatever his coverages are -on the ball, off the ball- I think he set a career-high in rebounds (against the Mavericks). You see his playmaking with five assists. It's six, then four, then five and it’s just been steady. It’s been consistent.”

The Grizzlies need that consistency to keep up with the Oklahoma City Thunder (30-6) and Houston Rockets (24-12). Thankfully, Jackson Jr. has been up to the task per Jenkins thanks to a new ‘understanding' of how to best affect the game regardless of who else is on the court.

“(Jackson Jr.) is understanding the impact he can have on both sides of the floor no matter who’s out there with him,” Jenkins stated. “Obviously, he wants to embrace even more of the challenge with a next-man-up mentality but he’s doing it all within the team's scope. When he has space to go score he is scoring and then playmaking when things are cut off.”

Opponents have not been able to limit Jackon Jr. to many off nights this season. He is averaging 28.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 3.8 steals/blocks per 36 minutes while shooting 34.8% from three-point range. Although NBA All-Star fan voters are not showing much respect, Jenkins and the Grizzlies appreciate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s just-get-the-job-done approach so far.

Memphis has already enjoyed one 155-point outburst. NBA Finals expectations are floating around the FedEx Forum. Finding a way to keep Jackson Jr. involved as a ballhandler will help Ja Morant make it to the postseason in one piece. Current trends suggest Jackson Jr. will take matters into his own hands if needed. After years of not-quite-convincing offense, Jenkins wholeheartedly approves and is now secure in knowing there is an All-Star frontcourt option in the back pocket.