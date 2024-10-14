The New York Jets are 2-3 after five weeks and have fired head coach Robert Saleh. The Aaron Rodgers experiment has not been worth the wait, as they have scored the same amount of points through five games as last year. While the season is far from over, things do have to change quickly. They can do that by ending the Haason Reddick drama and bringing Davante Adams into the building.

These moves should be made because the Jets are still in playoff contention. They enter Monday night's game against the Bills with an opportunity to take first place in the AFC East. They own the longest playoff drought in the NFL, at 13 years, and must make every move possible to get into the postseason. While that is a low bar for some franchises, the Jets need to show their fans some winning football.

General manager Joe Douglas is on an expiring contract and after Woody Johnson fired Saleh, his job security is pretty much gone. If the Rodgers experiment goes down as a failure, that will be Douglas' lasting legacy with the franchise. This trade deadline is his last opportunity to salvage his first NFL general manager job. That is why Haason Reddick should head out and Davante Adams should come in.

Reuniting Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely to trade Davante Adams this season after he requested a move. The obvious connection has been made between Adams and the Jets to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers. Adams was the top receiver for the third and fourth MVPs that Rodgers won in Green Bay. The play-caller was Nathaniel Hackett, who remains on the staff despite having his play-calling duties stripped.

The Raiders are asking for a second-round pick but considering he has not been moved, they will likely get less than that. Stefon Diggs was moved for a third-round selection, which is a more likely price. Joe Douglas should make that move because it can help Garrett Wilson get more targets and take playing time away from Allen Lazard.

The Jets must be all-in this season and that includes trading for Adams. If they can get him in the building before the trade deadline, the Jets will be in a position to finally return to the playoffs.

The Jets must end the Haason Reddick drama

Haason Reddick started the week by moving his chess piece in the lengthy contract dispute. He hired a new agent Drew Rosenhaus to get back on the field soon. After months of not getting anywhere in negotiations, it appears that Woody Johnson's plea last week may have worked. Just because he is coming to the table does not mean Reddick should be rewarded.

The former Eagle requested a trade during training camp and the Jets shot down the idea that they would move him. That was over two months ago and things have changed now. Will McDonald IV has six sacks through five weeks, which nears the top of the leaderboard. Even with Jermaine Johnson's injury, the Jets can part with Reddick

The Detroit Lions are likely without Aidan Hutchinson for the entire season after he broke his leg in Week 6. While they have a deep defense, they need a new pass rusher to attempt to replace Hutchinson's production. The Jets may be able to get the third-round pick they traded for Reddick back from Detroit.