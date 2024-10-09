After being fired from the New York Jets, Robert Saleh has finally broken his silence regarding the decision. Saleh shared a statement, thanking the Jets organization for giving him the opportunity, and giving praise to all the coaches, players, and staff.

“To the Jets Organization, I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with so many incredible people. I will always be appreciative of the love and support from everyone at 1 Jets Drive. To all of the players, I truly love and appreciate every single one of you,” Saleh wrote. “The character of the men in the locker room made coaching you guys the ultimate privilege.

“Through all the ups and downs, each and every one of you showed up everyday and attacked every moment. To my fellow coaches and staff, it has been an honor to work with all of you. Every one of you were ‘all in' and made sacrifices for one another that will never be forgotten. I wish you all the very best of luck for the remainder of the season. To the most passionate fan base in the NFL, thank you for embracing my family. It has been a pleasure calling New York our home and we will forever appreciate all of the memories that were created here.”

Jets fire Robert Saleh after London loss

A day after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London, Jets owner Woody Johnson shared that he had fired Robert Saleh as the head coach.

“This morning, I informed Robert Saleh that he will no longer serve as Head Coach of the Jets,” Johnson said in a statement.

The Jets have started the season 2-3, but the offense has not been the best, while the defense has continued to make big plays. The hope is that the offense can improve as the season progresses, with Jeff Uldrich stepping in as the interim head coach.