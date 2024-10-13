The Las Vegas Raiders are in a tricky situation with wide receiver Davante Adams. Adams officially asked the Raiders to be traded last week and has created a lot of interest around the league. However, none of that interest has resulted in an actual trade. One NFL insider suggests that the Raiders may not even decide to trade Adams after all.

Davante Adams could end up staying with the Las Vegas Raiders instead of being traded, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Adams has received interest from some teams, but one source told ESPN that it is not “phone-is-ringing-off-the-hook interest.”

Schefter believes that the lack of high-level interest in Adams has a lot to do with the high asking price. The Raiders are demanding a second-round pick and additional compensation for Adams. This is in addition to Adams' massive cap contract and cap hit, which the Raiders would like to completely escape from.

This, alongside the fact that the Raiders are adamant that they won't trade Adams simply to trade him, makes a trade seem more and more unlikely. Especially considering how much smoke there was on Monday and Tuesday about an imminent trade.

Which team could trade with the Raiders for WR Davante Adams?

This all begs the question: who is still in the race to acquire Davante Adams?

The Raiders will reportedly continue trade talks with the New York Jets. Sources told ESPN that Las Vegas is also expected to talk with Pittsburgh, who are in Las Vegas for Sunday's game.

Other teams that have checked in with the Raiders include the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders were previously rumored to want to get a trade done as soon as possible. It still seems like their best shot may be the Jets, who are on Adams' wishlist and have been involved since the very beginning.

Any team trading for Adams will have to take on his massive 2024 salary, which limits how many teams can realistically enter the race.

Hopefully this situation can resolve itself ASAP for the sake of all parties involved.