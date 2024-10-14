The New York Jets and Haason Reddick are locked in a lengthy contract dispute. The defensive end was traded from the Eagles to Gang Green this spring wanting a new contract. Reddick made the first big move in weeks by firing his agent earlier this week. On Monday morning, Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter both reported that he hired Drew Rosenhaus to be his new representative.

“Jets pass-rusher Haason Reddick has hired agent Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha as his new agents and Rosenhaus says he will meet with the Jets before the game tonight to begin the process of resolving the situation and ending the holdout, Rapoport posted on social media.”

Schefter added a quote from Rosenhaus to his report. “We look forward to working with the Jets to get this resolved as soon as possible. Haason would like to be a New York Jet for years to come and our goal is to make that happen.”

Jets owner begged Haason Reddick to show up

The Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh last week after a 2-3 start to the season. Owner Woody Johnson spoke with reporters after the move to discuss the future of the organization. Naturally, Reddick's situation came up. Johnson took an interesting path by begging Reddick to show up in Florham Park to negotiate the contract. Within a week, the player has a new agent.

Will McDonald has starred while replacing Reddick on the edge. Jermaine Johnson II tore his Achilles, which leaves a spot on the line open for the veteran. The combination of the second-year McDonald and eighth-year Reddick would rain terror on opposing offensive lines. They could certainly use him against the Bills on Monday night, but they will have to rely on McDonald in the divisional matchup.

The Jets and Bills face off in East Rutherford on Monday Night Football starting at 8:15.