By Reese Nasser · 4 min read

On Saturday, CJ Stroud and the Ohio State Buckeyes will be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. This highly anticipated College Football Playoff matchup will feature two teams with National Championship aspirations.

Led by Stroud, Ohio State finished the regular season with an 11-1 record. Following a loss to Michigan in the final week of the season, it appeared that Ohio State’s playoff hopes were over. But instead, the committee opted to put them in at the fourth spot. Now, they are looking to take home a championship.

If Stroud and Ohio State hope to take down the reigning national champions, they will need to be in for a battle. Georgia has looked near perfect at times this season, beating nearly every opponent with ease.

Ohio State has elite talent on both sides of the ball, with NFL-caliber talent leading the group. They have the potential to take down Georgia, and if all goes to plan, this team will be in line for yet another strong showing.

Here are 3 bold predictions for Ohio State in the College Football Playoff

Marvin Harrison Jr. delivers against the Georgia secondary

Ohio State has long since established themselves as a legitimate wide receiver pipeline. They have several elite pass catchers currently dominating the NFL on a weekly basis. Marvin Harrison Jr. appears to be the next great wide receiver at this school.

Heading into the season, Jaxon Smith-Njigba was primed to become Ohio State’s go-to option through the air. After excelling in 2021 alongside Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, Smith-Njigba looked to be one of the best receivers to ever take the field for Ohio State. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury has limited him this season, and his time as a Buckeye has come to an end. In his place, Harrison Jr. has stepped into the lead role, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

Harrison has taken the field in 12 games this season, and he has delivered every time he has taken the field. So far, he has recorded 72 receptions for 1,157 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has surpassed 100 receiving yards in six of his 12 games.

Harrison Jr. will likely be in for a challenge against Kelee Ringo and the Bulldogs. The defense is full of NFL-caliber talent and has limited opposing wide receivers all season. But Harrison could arguably be the best that they have lined up against. And he has given even the nation’s best cornerbacks problems this season. Harrison’s best game of the season came as he faced off against Joey Porter Jr. and the Penn State defense. Even with Porter, a likely top-15 draft pick in 2023, Harrison recorded 10 receptions for 185 receiving yards.

As Ohio State takes on Georgia, Harrison could once again stuff the stat sheet. If he can continue his elite showings, the Buckeyes could be in a solid position to take down the nation’s number-one-ranked team.

CJ Stroud leads Ohio State to a win

CJ Stroud is just the latest great quarterback to lead Ohio State. But with the resume that he has put together, it could be argued that he is the best of the bunch.

In 2021, as Stroud earned the starting job, he put together one of the best seasons in college football history. While having Wilson, Olave, and Smith-Njigba catching passes, Stroud put up massive numbers.

On the way to leading Stroud to an 11-2 season and a Rose Bowl victory, Stroud excelled. He finished the season throwing for 4,435 passing yards, 44 touchdowns, and just six interceptions.

With the loss of both Wilson and Olave, many questioned if Stroud would be able to put up big numbers once again this season. He responded in a big way, throwing for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 2022.

Stroud put together a big season in 2022. He threw for at least four touchdowns in six games, all while playing in a loaded Big 10.

Ohio State will need Stroud to put on a big performance in the Peach Bowl. The Georgia defense is once again among the best in the nation. Alongside Ringo in the Bulldogs secondary, safety Christopher Smith has also looked elite. Georgia’s defensive front is also loaded with talent. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter and defensive end Nolan Smith are both set to be top picks in 2023.

Stroud has been kept fairly safe in the Ohio State backfield this season. He has been sacked just eight times this season. With Carter and Smith coming after him, he will be under pressure often. But if he can deliver as many expect, this Ohio State offense could take down Georgia.