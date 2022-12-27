By Reese Nasser · 5 min read

Led by quarterback Stetson Bennett on the offensive side of the ball, and defensive tackle Jalen Carter on defense, the Georgia Bulldogs once again find themselves in the College Football Playoffs. Heading into the playoffs, the Bulldogs put together an impressive 13-0 season.

Following a championship victory in 2021, Georgia has once again looked to be one of the best teams in the nation. Similar to last season, they will again have several players making the jump to the NFL.

Last season, following their national championship run, Georgia had 15 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. The year prior, in 2021, nine players were drafted. And now, following yet another strong season, the Bulldogs will once again be well-represented at the NFL draft.

Along with Jalen Carter, multiple Georgia players could not only be selected in the NFL draft but could very well be first-round talents. On both sides of the ball, this roster is full of talent.

Here are the three best Georgia NFL draft prospects, including Jalen Carter.

Kelee Ringo, CB

Georgia’s Kelee Ringo could very well be the first cornerback selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

After missing the entire 2020 season with an injury, Ringo burst onto the scene for Georgia in 2021. On the way to helping with the national championship, Ringo was lockdown in the secondary.

Over 14 games, Ringo recorded 34 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, eight defended passes, two interceptions, and one touchdown.

Following a strong 2021 campaign, Ringo returned even better in 2022. While serving as the leader of the Bulldogs secondary, he has cemented himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation.

So far this season, Ringo has taken the field in 13 games. He has once again been a legitimate force, recording 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, six defended passes and two interceptions.

At 6-2, Ringo has the size to keep up with bigger wide receivers. Along with his speed, he has given even the best pass-catchers problems this season. After dominating the SEC, Ringo will be expected to do the same in the NFL. And based on what he has shown so far, he will likely make an impact from day one.

Nolan Smith, LB

Nolan Smith has been a superstar for the Georgia defense since first taking the field in 2019. Following an elite campaign in 2021, many believed that he would enter the 2022 NFL draft. But instead, Smith opted to return to Athens. Before his season ended early with a torn pectoral, he once again put on a show.

During his freshman season, Smith showed signs of how good he would become. While appearing in 11 total games, he recorded 18 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 total sacks.

Smith then put together another solid campaign in 2020. In just seven games, he recorded 21 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 total sacks.

As Georgia made their 2021 run, Smith put together the best season of his collegiate campaign. In 12 games, while playing on one of the greatest defenses of all time, he regularly stuffed the stat sheet. In total, he recorded 53 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, and 4.5 total sacks.

Smith then opted to return to Georgia in 2022. Before his season ended early, he recorded 18 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three total sacks. While serving as a key component of the defensive front, Smith didn’t put together a campaign similar to that of the year prior, but he showed just how good he can be.

Based on what he has accomplished on the field, Smith has all the makings of a star at the next level. Georgia has consistently produced elite players off of the edge, and Smith could be the next great option. He has the tools to beat opposing offensive lines in several ways, through both speed and power. He will likely hear his name called early on draft day.

Darnell Washington, TE

Georgia’s Darnell Washington has looked to be one of the best tight ends in the nation. Based on what he has done this season, he could very well sneak into the first round of the NFL draft.

During his first two seasons at Georgia, Washington appeared sparingly within the offense. Through his first two seasons, he appeared in 12 total games, recording 17 receptions for 321 receiving yards and one touchdown. His usage through the air was nothing more than occasional, and he was more so used for his blocking ability.

Now in 2022, Washington has made improvements across his game. Through the air, he has recorded 417 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 26 total receptions. On the ground, he has been arguably the best pass-blocking tight end in the nation.

In the NFL, several young tight ends have been able to instantly make an impact. Washington has the potential to do just that. At 6-7, he has the size to win nearly any matchup. He also has speed that lets him get down the field with ease. If placed in the right system, he could be an elite option on any offense.

Jalen Carter, DT

Georgia’s Jalen Carter may be the best player in the NFL draft. He has looked like one of the most disruptive defensive forces in recent history.

During his freshman season, Carter played well, He recorded 14 total tackles and three tackles for loss while taking the field in eight total games.

In 2021, while playing alongside several NFL-caliber players, Carter looked like the best player on the field at times. He recorded 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks over 14 games.

During the 2022 season, Carter has once again looked dominant in every way possible. While taking the field in 11 games, he has recorded 29 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three total sacks.

Throughout his three seasons at Georgia, Carter has played alongside some of the most talented players in recent history. This includes current Philadelphia Eagles star rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. But Carter has the potential to be the best of the bunch.