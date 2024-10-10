Just a year removed from their World Series triumph in 2023, the Texas Rangers find themselves on the outside looking in as the 2024 MLB postseason unfolds without them. This sudden downturn has sparked concern and introspection within the organization and among its fanbase, urging for a huge offseason.

The euphoria of last year's championship, a pinnacle of achievement built on a blend of skill, timing, and team chemistry, has given way to the stark reality of baseball's cyclical nature. In 2024, the Rangers encountered a critical challenge that often plagues reigning champions: maintaining depth, particularly in the starting rotation, which faltered significantly compared to their championship year.

The Rangers’ pitching staff clearly lacked depth over the season. Following their World Series run, the team found it challenging to maintain the stability and effectiveness of their starting rotation. This shortcoming played a crucial role in their inability to reach the playoffs, highlighting a broader roster construction issue that requires immediate attention. Additionally, the struggles of vital veterans such as Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia, whose drop in production affected the team’s offensive consistency, worsened the situation.

As they approach the 2025 season, the Rangers need to devise a solid offseason strategy to regain their competitive advantage. The way ahead requires strategic acquisitions and adjustments, with an emphasis on enhancing their pitching staff, rejuvenating their lineup by adding a dependable veteran, and incorporating talented prospects from their minor leagues. These actions are vital for making a successful return to the postseason and further advancements.

Boost pitching depth

A paramount move for the Rangers would be the acquisition of veteran pitcher Blake Snell. Coming off a strong 2024 season where he posted a 3.12 ERA with 145 strikeouts, Snell represents the kind of frontline starter the Rangers sorely need. His ability to anchor a rotation and provide innings would be invaluable, especially in a division that has become increasingly competitive. A four-year deal for Snell would not only bring immediate stability but also provide a mentorship role for the younger pitchers maturing into the majors.

In addition to signing Snell, the Rangers should look to their minor league system, where prospects like Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter are on the brink of being major league ready. Rocker and Leiter, both highly touted coming out of college, have shown flashes of their potential in the minors.

Rocker’s mid-90s fastball and sharp slider have made him a strikeout machine in Triple-A, while Leiter’s mix of pitches and high baseball IQ suggest he could adjust quickly to the highest level. Promoting these young arms could inject vitality and depth into the rotation, easing the burden on the bullpen and providing different looks for opposing hitters.

Veteran help

On the offensive front, the Rangers need to address the decline in production from key players like Semien and Garcia. Bringing in a seasoned hitter like Anthony Santander could provide a much-needed boost. Santander, who hit .235 with 44 homers and 102 RBIs in 2024, would offer a strong middle-of-the-order presence. His consistent ability to get on base and power-hitting skills would complement the Rangers’ lineup and help stabilize the batting order.

Santander surprised many in 2024 with his offensive capabilities, earning the first All-Star nod of his career, and will likely earn MVP votes when all is said and done. In a lefty-friendly hitters ballpark, Santander (a switch hitter) will surely be successful.

Moreover, acquiring a player of Santander’s caliber could have a ripple effect throughout the lineup, offering protection for younger hitters and allowing players like Semien and Garcia to recalibrate their approaches without the pressure of carrying the offense. His veteran presence could also foster a competitive environment, encouraging accountability and resilience—traits essential for a team aiming to bounce back from a disappointing season.

The Rangers' 2025 season will be pivotal. The moves made in the offseason will significantly influence their ability to compete at a high level. By acquiring Blake Snell, calling up Rocker and Leiter, and signing Anthony Santander, the Rangers would address their most glaring weaknesses while positioning themselves for sustainable success. These strategic offseason moves will not only aim to recapture the magic of their World Series run but also ensure the organization remains competitive in the evolving landscape of Major League Baseball.