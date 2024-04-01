The San Jose Sharks never gave their fans much to be optimistic about this season. San Jose began the year on a 0-10-1 run, a historically bad start to an NHL campaign. And this team never truly recovered from their poor start. It was no surprise when the team was officially eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs recently.
The Sharks are once again in contention for the first overall pick in the NHL Draft. In fact, they were in the lead for the top selection as recently as March 29th. It's certainly not the most ideal outcome for San Jose and its fans. However, it can have a major impact down the line as general manager Mike Grier attempts to rebuild this team.
Grier has had an interesting tenure at the helm in San Jose. On one hand, he has made moves that you can't help but be impressed by. On the other hand, though, there are some truly baffling moves that make you wonder just what the former NHL forward was thinking.
In any event, Sharks fans have reason to have hope for the 2024-25 NHL season. And today, we will provide that hope to a fanbase in need. Here are two reasons for Sharks fans to keep their faith in Grier and the team despite missing the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Prospects on the way
The Sharks had some of their promising young talent already in the NHL this season. Forward William Eklund played his first full season in the NHL this year. And the 21-year-old fared well enough. He has 12 goals and 35 points in 71 games to this point. Fabian Zetterlund, 24, also emerged this year, scoring 20 goals and 36 points.
However, what's intriguing about the Sharks is that they have more young players ready to make the NHL roster. Shakir Mukhamadullin played in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda this year. And he appears ready to become a fixture on the blueline as soon as next season. Forwards Thomas Bordeleau and Will Smith are also likely to play a big role in 2024-25.
San Jose certainly didn't show much promise in 2023-24. However, next year should be different. Exactly how different this team will be remains to be seen. That said, their top prospects are knocking on the door. And that door is open for them to make their mark sooner rather than later.
Quality veteran leadership
When those young players make the NHL, they won't be totally thrown to the wolves. San Jose should have quality veteran leadership around their young players. Captain Logan Couture, if healthy, will certainly be an important voice for young players to turn to. However, there's one other name that Sharks fans should keep in mind.
San Jose picked up forward Mikael Granlund from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Erik Karlsson trade last summer. The move was made for salary cap purposes. Karlsson had a massive cap hit, and Granlund had a sizeable one in his own right. That said, the veteran forward has played extremely well given the circumstances.
In fact, Granlund emerged as San Jose's best offensive player this year. He has 12 goals and 50 points in 60 games this year. His 50 points are far and away the most of any Sharks skater this season. This performance marks the third straight 40+ point season for him, and the second 50+ point season in the last three years.
Granlund and Couture are two players that the Sharks can lean on for leadership next season. Their guidance will be vital for the young players who come up in 2024-25. And they could played a crucial role in getting these players ready to lead the team to future glory.