The Sharks captain has yet to play a game in the 2023-24 NHL season.

The San Jose Sharks are not playing well so far this season. They are well and truly in the thick of the Macklin Celebrini sweepstakes less than 30 games into the season. Part of their poor start can be attributed to the absence of Logan Couture. The San Jose captain has not taken the ice this season due to a lower-body injury.

On Wednesday, the Sharks star spoke with the media for the first time since training camp. He mentioned that he suffered some setbacks during the rehab process. And he spoke about the mental toll these setbacks took on him.

“I can honestly say two months ago, I would wake up and didn’t know if I was ever going to play in the NHL again,” Couture said, via NHL.com. “It’s something that I thought of many, many days.”

“That was the toughest part, the unknown,” he continued. “… Waking up one day and feeling good, then waking up the next day and feeling really [lousy], just not knowing. There was no light at the end of the tunnel.”

A more positive outlook for Sharks' Logan Couture

Thankfully, Couture's career can continue. In fact, the Sharks star has started skating on his own. He has yet to rejoin the team, but there is legitimate hope that the 34-year-old forward can take the ice for San Jose this season.

“Finally, knock on wood, everything continues to go well and I’m over that hump and things can continue to trend to me getting back to practicing with the guys,” the San Jose captain said, via NHL.com.

Couture entered the league as a top-10 pick of the 2007 NHL Draft. He has spent his entire career with the Sharks to this point. In 927 regular season games, the 34-year-old has 323 goals and 700 points. Couture helped lead San Jose to their only Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016.

Couture put a lot of work in to return from this injury, so it's understandable that the setbacks took their toll. Hopefully, things continue trending in a positive direction for the veteran forward and he can make a full recovery.