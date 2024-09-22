When Aaron Jones signed with the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason, he imagined that leaving the Green Bay Packers and going to their long-time division rival would be a positive experience. He always got something of a thrill out of playing at U.S. Bank Stadium as a visitor, and he thought playing in front of Minnesota's raucous fans with their Skoal chant would be enjoyable.

The reality of the situation is that Jones has had even more fun than anticipated as the Vikings have gotten off to a 3-0 start following their 34-7 triumph over the previously unbeaten Houston Texans in Week 3.

“I'm having a blast. This is probably the most fun I am having in my career,” the running back told the NFL Network after the game. “We have a great group of guys in the locker room, great coaches and great fans. They affected the game many time. It was close to 100 decibels in here, and that's crazy. I've never seen that. Everyone has a piece of what's going on here.”

The Vikings are one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They are in first place in the NFC North with their unblemished record after many NFL observers predicted they would finish last in the division. They opened with an expected road victory over the New York Giants, but they have followed up with one-sided triumphs over the San Francisco 49ers and Texans at home. Both of those teams have legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

As a result, the Vikings are opening eyes all over the NFL.

Vikings offense is functioning at a high level

Jones is fitting in extremely well in the locker room and on the field. He had his best game in a Vikings uniform against the Texans as he carried the ball 19 times for 102 yards, including a long burst of 39 yards. He also caught 5 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown from Sam Darnold.

The Vikings quarterback has been able to carry out head coach Kevin O'Connell's vision in a positive manner. He has provided steady leadership and has thrown the ball effectively. He completed 17 of 28 passes for 181 yards with 4 touchdowns against the Texans while keeping it clean on the interception side of the ledger.

Superstar wideout Justin Jefferson also contributed, catching 6 passes for 81 yards and receiving the opening TD pass of the game early in the first quarter.

The Vikings defense frustrated the Texans from the start, and former Houston pass rusher Jonathan Greenard spent the majority of the game punishing his old teammates. Greenard had 3.0 of the Vikings' 4 sacks. Greenard got plenty of help from fellow linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel who had 6 tackles and 1.0 sack.